6 most anticipated Nike Air Jordan releases planned for Fall 2023

The Air Jordan brand has been synonymous with excellence and innovation since its inception in 1985, when Michael Jordan debuted his first signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1. Since then, the brand has released countless models and colorways that have captivated sneakerheads and basketball fans alike.

The Fall 2023 season is no exception, as Jordan Brand has prepared a lineup of retro and new releases that will appeal to various tastes and preferences. Both individual as well as collaborative releases, like the one with J Balvin will thrill the sneaker world in the coming months.

From classic colorways to fresh designs, here are six of the best Air Jordan sneaker releases planned for Fall 2023, with their design description, release dates, prices, and more details.

Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” and five other eagerly awaited releases planned for Fall 2023

1) Air Jordan 5 Retro “Burgundy”

Sneaker News @SneakerNews SNKRS Live confirms adult + GS sizes for the Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy". Retail price is $225 for adult SNKRS Live confirms adult + GS sizes for the Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy". Retail price is $225 for adult 🍷 https://t.co/VEVE1rjfNe

A retro release that will make a comeback in Fall 2023 is the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Burgundy”, which was originally released in 2006 as part of the “Lifestyle” series. The shoe features a burgundy suede upper with silver accents on the tongue, lace locks, and shark teeth on the midsole.

The shoe also has a translucent outsole and a reflective silver tongue with a black Jumpman logo. For fans of the AJ 5, the Air Jordan 5 Retro “Burgundy” is a must-have since it hasn't been re-released since it was first introduced.

On September 9, 2023, the AJ 5 Retro "Burgundy" is expected to go on sale for $225 USD.

2) Air Jordan 8 Retro “Playoff”

Dropping on September 30th. 2023 #Playoffs Air Jordan 8 OG on-feet!Dropping on September 30th. 2023 #Playoffs Air Jordan 8 OG on-feet!Dropping on September 30th. 🏀🔥 https://t.co/7DvNKxQTuF

The Air Jordan 8 Retro “Playoff” is one of the most iconic sneakers in basketball history. It was worn by Michael Jordan during his first championship three-peat with the Chicago Bulls in 1993 when he defeated the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

The shoe features a black nubuck upper with red and white accents, a chenille tongue patch, a multi-colored heel overlay, and a criss-crossing strap system that provides a snug fit and support. It also has a red pull-tab at the heel, which was missing from the previous retro release in 2013.

In 2023, the Air Jordan 8 Retro "Playoff" will make a comeback to commemorate its 30th anniversary. According to various sources, the shoe will be released on September 30, 2023, for $210 USD. The shoe will be available in men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes.

Fans of the AJ 8 can expect a high-quality nubuck material and an OG colorway that pays homage to Jordan’s legendary legacy.

3) Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Palomino”

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Palomino” is a new colorway of the iconic sneaker that is set to be released in September 2, 2023. It features a black leather base with brown suede overlays on the heel, collar, toe, and swoosh.

The nylon tongue is adorned with a metallic gold Nike Air logo, while the midsole is done in a sail color and the outsole is brown. The “Palomino” is inspired by the light brown horse breed of the same name, and adds a touch of elegance and warmth to the classic silhouette.

Interested buyers can get the shoe for approximately $180 USD. The pair will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and online platforms.

4) J Balvin x Air Jordan 3

J Balvin, the Colombian superstar and one of the most influential artists in the world, is back with another collaboration with Jordan Brand. After releasing his rainbow-colored AJ 1 in 2020 and his psychedelic AJ 2 in 2021, he is now ready to launch his third installment: the J Balvin x AJ 3.

The duo's sneaker features a Sail-colored leather upper with perforated tongues and Grey elephant print overlays on the toes and heels. The highlight of the shoe is the Multi-Color gradient print along the midsole as well as on the heel tabs, which both feature “Nike Air” and J Balvin’s face logo. The shoe also comes with a set of colorful laces and a special box.

According to J Balvin, the shoe is inspired by the sunsets in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, which reflect his vibrant and energetic personality. He also confirmed that the shoe will be available in a complete size range and will be accompanied by complementary apparel options ranging from leather vests to woven jackets.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Best Look Yet at the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 Best Look Yet at the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 👀 https://t.co/f3VH95p3A5

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 is expected to release on September 2, 2023, via Nike SNKRS and select Jordan Brand retailers. Although the pair's price has not yet been disclosed, it is most likely to exceed the standard AJ 3 retail price of $250 USD.

5) Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement”

Releasing in Full Family Sizes on August 12th DETAILED LOOK: Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" in Adult sizesReleasing in Full Family Sizes on August 12th DETAILED LOOK: Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" in Adult sizesReleasing in Full Family Sizes on August 12th❗ https://t.co/SMptMODwOU

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Red Cement’ is one of the most anticipated sneakers of 2023. It is a new twist on the classic ‘White Cement’ colorway that debuted in 1989, featuring a white leather upper with red accents instead of grey on the midsole, heel tab, and support wings.

Additionally, the shoe also retains the black splatter print, the Jumpman logo on the tongue and insole, and the Nike Air unit on the heel and outsole. The ‘Red Cement’ is a hotter and spicier version of an '80s icon that will surely turn heads and break necks.

Set to be released on August 12, 2023, the AJ 4 ‘Red Cement’ will come in full family sizes at Nike and select retailers worldwide, The retail price for men’s sizes is $210, while grade school, little kids, and infant & toddler sizes are $150, $85, and $65 respectively.

6) Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC to Chi”

Nice Kicks @nicekicks “UNC to Chi” Air Jordan 1 Low OG 🥵🥶 “UNC to Chi” Air Jordan 1 Low OG 🥵🥶 https://t.co/Q58zTJ6BVg

The Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC to Chi” is a new colorway of the iconic sneaker that pays homage to Michael Jordan’s college and professional teams. The shoe features a leather upper with a split design that combines the University of North Carolina’s powder blue on the toe box, tongue, and heel, and the Chicago Bulls’ red on the quarter panels, Swooshes, and outsole.

A white midsole and black laces complete the look. The shoe also has the OG Nike Air branding on the tongue label and the Wings logo on the heel tab.

The AJ 1 Low “UNC to Chi” is expected to release on July 26, 2023, exclusively for women. With a retail price of $140 USD, the shoe will be available on Nike’s SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.

Release Date: July 26th, 2023 ($140) Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC To CHI"Release Date: July 26th, 2023 ($140) Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC To CHI" 😎 Release Date: July 26th, 2023 ($140) https://t.co/m3A8ivNk6y

This colorway was previously seen on the AJ 1 High OG that dropped in February 2020. The low-top version offers a fresh and versatile option for fans of the classic silhouette.

The Fall 2023 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for Jordan brand fans, as they will have a chance to cop some of the most iconic and sought-after colorways of the brand's history, as well as some new and innovative ones.

Whether you are looking for a low-top or a high-top, a retro or a new release, a men's or a women's exclusive, there is something for everyone. Don't miss out on these six of the best Jordan sneaker releases planned for Fall 2023, as they are sure to sell out fast and become collector's items in the future.

