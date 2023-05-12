A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 “Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After releasing the highly coveted Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 12 earlier this year, A Ma Maniére is now set to drop two colorways of the Air Jordan 5 during the 2023 Holiday season. A Ma Maniére, a boutique retailer founded by James Whitner, has been making waves in the sneaker world after collaborations with Jordan Brand. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 Black colorway is expected to release sometime during the 2023 Holiday season, but the official launch dates are still unknown.

The shoes will retail for $225 each and will be available on A Ma Maniére's website, Nike's SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide. They are likely to sell out fast, as A Ma Maniére's previous collaborations with Jordan Brand have been very popular among sneaker enthusiasts.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 “Black” shoes are covered in faded black suede panels all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@xcsnkr)

The Air Jordan 5 is one of the most iconic models in Michael Jordan's signature line, featuring a sleek design inspired by fighter jets and a visible Air unit in the heel. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 will elevate the classic silhouette with premium materials and subtle details that reflect Whitner's vision and aesthetic. One of the colorways that A Ma Maniére will release is a "Black" version that mixes black suede with burgundy crush and pale ivory accents.

Early images of these collab sneakers recently surfaced on the internet. The upper is made of buttery black suede that gives the shoe a luxurious feel, while the tongue features a maroon Jumpman logo that creates contrast with the black background.

The midsole also has maroon spikes that add some flair to the otherwise dark shoe. The netted panels on the sides and the lace toggle have a yellow tint that creates an aged look, adding some vintage charm to the modern sneaker. The shoe also has co-branding on the insoles and a special packaging that marks the collaboration.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 is not the first time that Whitner's boutique has teamed up with Jordan Brand. In fact, A Ma Maniére has been one of Jordan Brand's most exciting collaborators in recent years, delivering some of the most sought-after sneakers in the market.

In April 2021, A Ma Maniére released its first collaboration with Jordan Brand, a pair of Air Jordan 3s that featured a white tumbled leather upper with gray suede overlays and quilted lining. Most recently, A Ma Maniére followed up with a second collaboration with Jordan Brand, a set of two Air Jordan 12s.

supker @m88855771832 Our Best Look Yet At The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 Black ift.tt/rTOBseq Our Best Look Yet At The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 Black ift.tt/rTOBseq https://t.co/8WJt0hDBEE

The upcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 is one of the most anticipated sneaker collaborations of 2023, as it showcases Whitner's unique style and vision on one of Jordan Brand's most iconic models. The shoes will feature premium materials, subtle details, and elegant colorways that will appeal to both sneakerheads and fashion lovers alike. They will also come with special packaging and co-branding that enhance their appeal and collectibility.

The other colorway that A Ma Maniére will release is a "Light Bone" version that features a light bone upper with black and burgundy crush accents. The upper is made of premium suede that gives the shoe a soft texture, while the tongue has a black Jumpman logo that matches the black laces and eyelets.

The midsole has burgundy crush spikes that contrast with the light bone color, while the netted panels and lace toggle have a clear look that keeps the shoe clean and simple.

Poll : 0 votes