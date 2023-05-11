Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim" shoes: Everything we know so far

The iconic Air Jordan 1 Low continues to modify with fresh and creative designs. It has long had an important place in the sneaker world. This legendary model, which is renowned for its adaptability to many styles and collaborations, comes back in the spotlight with a richly textured update. With an upcoming "Sashiko Denim" shade, Jordan Brand draws inspiration from Japanese culture and adds vintage elements to the model.

The sneaker is set to release in 2023 through Nike, the SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. The retail price is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be higher than the usual Air Jordan 1 Low price point.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim" is a sneaker inspired by Japanese culture

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the most versatile and iconic sneakers in the world, with a history that spans over three decades. The low-top version of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe has been reinvented countless times with different materials, colors, and collaborations, reflecting the diverse tastes and styles of sneaker enthusiasts.

The renowned Air Jordan 1 has a long history, just like the basketball player who has had an illustrious sports career. Defining Michael Jordan's playstyle and his influence, Jordan Brand writes on its official website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The website then talks about the infamous that was named after the athlete:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the latest iterations of the Air Jordan 1 Low is the "Sashiko Denim" colorway, which draws inspiration from the traditional Japanese art of decorative stitching. Sashiko, which means "little stabs" in Japanese, is a technique that involves embroidering patterns on fabric using white thread. Although the technique was originally used to mend and reinforce old clothes, it later evolved into a form of aesthetic expression.

This Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim" has distressed denim overlays, just like the AJKO 1 High sample, Air Max 97, and Nike AF1 that first introduced Sashiko to sneakers sold under the Swoosh's brand. These can be seen on the heel, eyestays, and mudguard - all of which are meticulously decorated with Sashiko patterns.

On the toebox, quarter panel, and collar, the raw edges of these toppings overhang a corduroy foundation layer, creating depth and contrast. The use of sail laces enhances the retro vibes while gracefully contrasting with the white tongue, which has a Jumpman denim patch.

The tongue's visible foam edges have a rustic, DIY look that goes well with the tan sockliner. The Swoosh in black leather at the midfoot then provides a contrast to the predominate fabric. A heavily aged midsole with a brushstroke-like finish as well as a black outsole complete the look.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Sashiko Denim" is a sneaker that celebrates the fusion of cultures and craftsmanship. It showcases the beauty and intricacy of sashiko stitching while honoring the legacy and innovation of the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Sashiko Denim is not only a stylish and comfortable sneaker but also a tribute to the rich and diverse culture of Japan. It is a sneaker that blends tradition and modernity, art and sport, simplicity and complexity. If someone is a fan of sneakers with a story and a unique aesthetic, they might want to keep an eye out for this release.

