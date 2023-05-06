Nike Air Max 97 Futura Cream shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike is known for constantly reinventing its classic silhouettes with new twists and updates. One of the latest examples is the Nike Air Max 97 Futura, a revamped version of the iconic Air Max 97 that debuted in 1997. The Futura line, which was introduced with the Air Max 90 in 2022, features contemporary retrofitting while maintaining the vintage DNA of the original models.

As of now, there is no official information regarding the price and release date of the Air Max 97 Futura Cream colorway. However, according to some sources, they are expected to drop sometime in 2023 via Nike and select retailers. Stick around for the pricing details of these shoes.

Nike Air Max 97 Futura Cream shoes are combined with visible Air units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the Swoosh's iconic styles, like the Dunk and other Air Maxes, continue to wear out, it frequently switches things up with new iterations of these silhouettes. New looks, such the Dunk Low Remastered, have been given to us for 2023. The Air Max 97 adds a new touch to an ever-expanding lineup. The shoe had previously been seen in high-end variations, an environmentally conscious Terrascape shape, and more. As the Air Max 97 Futura, it has since been improved with a bigger sole unit and distinctive design.

Nike's official website provides the following details regarding the development of the well-known Air Max:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Air Max 97 Futura Cream variant has a neutral and summery palette that suits the elevated silhouette. Its upper is constructed with a mix of mesh, leather, and suede materials in a milky white hue that covers everything except the sole unit.

Additionally, the shoe has a layered appearance that resembles the wavy design of the original Air Max 97, but with some notable differences. One of them is the eyelets, which are surrounded by a bulbous shape that protrudes from the eyestay, giving the shoe a futuristic look.

Another difference is the twin pull tabs on the tongue and heel, which are also enlarged and feature a contrasting black Nike logo.

The most striking feature of the Air Max 97 Futura Cream colorway is the sole unit, which is upgraded with a larger and semi-translucent Air Max unit that runs along the entire length of the shoe. The outsole is also semi-translucent and white, with a waffle pattern for traction and durability.

The Air Max 97 Futura Cream colorway is a fresh and modern take on a classic sneaker that has been loved by many for decades. It combines elements of retro and futuristic design, while offering comfort and performance with its full-length Air unit.

It is a versatile sneaker that can be worn with various outfits and styles, from casual to sporty. If you are a fan of the Air Max 97 or looking for a new sneaker to add to your collection, you might want to keep an eye out for this release.

