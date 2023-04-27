Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Tan Royal" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, has maintained its status as a footwear genius in 2023 by releasing multiple makeovers of its classic Dunk sneaker model. Now, the label is debuting a brand-new colorway over the Dunk's iteration, the Dunk Low Remastered in a "Tan Royal" hue, also known as the "Khaki Purple" color scheme.

In 2023, the Swoosh label paid special attention to the Dunk sneaker model by releasing multiple makeovers upon it. The label's latest Dunk Low Remastered "Tan Royal" hue is a perfect makeover for sneakerheads wanting to participate in the deconstructed and pre-loved trends.

The Dunk Low Remastered "Tan Royal" sneaker hasn't received an official release date yet. However, according to media outlets Sneaker News and Sole Retriever, the shoes will be released sometime in 2023.

More about Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Tan Royal" sneakers, which come in khaki and purple hues

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Tan Royal" sneakers come in khaki and purple hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label debuted its iconic Dunk silhouette as a basketball shoe in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette is a brainchild of the legendary designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing other sneaker models like Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model quickly became popular among sneakerheads and consumers due to its unique look, BTTYS makeovers, and dual-toned color schemes. The Swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

Top and rear view of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The model has been reimagined in many iterations and accepted in different categories, including skateboarding and lifestyle. The label has continued to give the shoe model multiple iterations such as - Remastered, SB, Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top, and Low-Top. The former model is now being released in a "Tan Royal" makeover.

The Dunk Low Remastered sneaker model is a part of the lifestyle and streetwear silhouette. The model stays true to the OG Dunk's DNA with respect to its shape. However, it has been given a distinct deconstructed look inspired by the Swoosh label's Scrap and Disrupt model.

The sneakers borrow a similar palette to the recently debuted Dunk Low "Setsubun" counterpart. The base of the sneakers is constructed of a mix of mesh and tumbled leather material.

Details of sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The base is clad in a Sail hue, contrasting with the bright "Beige" tumbled leather overlays. Another earthy hue is added with a chocolate brown hue on collars and laces. The contrasting purple hue is added to the tongue and mid-foot panels.

The inside-out tongues feature an exposed foam with the "NIKE" branded tongue tags, and a canvas pull tab. The look is finished off with white midsoles and light tan outsoles. The sneakers are rumored to be released in 2023 via Nike and select retailers in women's sizing at a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes