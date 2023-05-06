Nike Air Max Scorpion Spring-friendly shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is a new member of the family, although it has participated in many Swoosh activities in the form of various colorways. And now that spring has arrived, the silhouette is helping the company welcome the new season.

The release date and price for the new Nike Air Max Scorpion iteration have not been confirmed yet, but they are expected to drop next spring for $250. These shoes will be available exclusively in women’s sizing options via Nike and its partnering retail chains, both online and offline.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is a sneaker that offers innovation, comfort, and style for those who want to make a statement with their footwear.

Nike Air Max Scorpion is dressed in spring-friendly color palette featuring pink tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is the latest addition to the iconic Air Max family, which debuted in late 2022. The silhouette features a Flyknit chenille upper, a chunky sole unit with visible Air technology, and a variety of eye-catching colorways.

The recently developed shoe lineage design is explained as follows in the manufacturer's newsroom:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

The Nike Air Max Scorpion features advanced Flyknit uppers as well, according to the shoe brand.

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

The Nike Air Max Scorpion has already been released in several colorways, such as "Phantom", "Triple Black", "Wolf Grey", "Barely Volt" and "Bred". However, for the spring season, Nike has prepared some more vibrant and pastel-flavored options for women.

One of the most striking colorways is the Air Max Scorpion, which features a light yet muted pink hue throughout the upper, contrasted by orange Swooshes and branding elements. The sole unit is tinted purple, creating a colorful and playful look.

The silhouette is a modern and futuristic sneaker that draws inspiration from the legendary Air VaporMax but with beefed-up proportions to keep up with the chunky sneaker trend. The upper is made of Flyknit chenille material, which provides a soft and cozy feel, as well as breathability and flexibility.

The upper also features chenille-like detailing across the top line, mini Swooshes on the toe box and heel, and dotted branding on the tongue and heel tabs.

The sole unit is the highlight of the footwear, as it showcases the visible Air technology that has been synonymous with the Air Max line since 1987. The sole unit is oversized and exaggerated, creating a platform-like effect that adds height and cushioning. The sole unit also features grooves and ridges for traction and durability.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is a sneaker that combines innovation, comfort, and style. It is a perfect choice for those who want to stand out from the crowd with a bold and colorful look. The sneaker also offers versatility, as it can be paired with various outfits and occasions.

