Nike Air Jordan 13 "Wolf Grey" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 13 hasn't exactly been the most well-liked model of 2022, despite quietly commemorating its 25th anniversary throughout the year. However, the early images of the silhouette’s “Wolf Grey” colorway suggest that Tinker Hatfield's sneaker design may extend the celebration well until 2023.

Early reports predict that Air Jordan 13 "Wolf Grey" shoes will be released on July 1, 2023. The anticipated retail price for each pair of these sneakers is $210. Those interested in copping them can easily avail them from the online and offline outlets of Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other Jordan Brand-associated retail shops.

Nike’s Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey” shoes are adorned with hits of red accents

Take a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Air Jordan 13 is one of the most iconic and popular models in the Jordan Brand's history. Inspired by the panther's paw, this shoe delivered incredible maneuverability and balance on the court. The Air Jordan 13 also featured a holographic logo on the heel that resembled a cat's eye, adding to the animal theme.

Jordan Brand's official website describes the history of Air Jordan 13 as follows:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

The description of the thirteenth signature silhouette continues as:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

The Air Jordan 13 has seen many colorways over the years, ranging from OG classics like "Chicago" and "Flint" to more recent releases like "Starfish." However, "Wolf Grey," which will be available this year, is one color that has never been made available.

As per early images, the latest variant will be dressed in white, real red, and a wolf grey color scheme. The shoe features a white leather base, wolf grey suede overlay and a contrasting red color throughout. The shoe will likely retain the signature holographic logo on the heel and the panther paw-inspired outsole.

The Air Jordan 13 Wolf Grey is expected to be a part of Jordan Brand's summer 2023 lineup, which also includes other models like the Air Jordan 2 Low, Air Jordan 5 Retro SE, and Air Jordan 6 Retro.

The shoe will offer a fresh and sleek look for the summer season while paying homage to the original design and inspiration of the AJ 13. The shoe will also appeal to collectors who want to add a new colorway to their AJ 13 collection.

The "Wolf Grey" is not yet official, but it is already generating a lot of buzz and excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe will be a must-have for fans of the Jordan Brand. Stay tuned for more updates and information on this upcoming release.

The most recent AJ 13 "Wolf Grey" trainers will be unveiled in July of this year. To receive timely updates on the planned release, fans of NBA legends may easily register on the Swoosh label's primary e-commerce website or by downloading the Nike SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes