Nike Terminator Low “Georgetown” Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike combed through its extensive archives at the close of 2022 to resurrect the storied Nike Terminator High "Georgetown." This is indeed one of the best colorways manufactured on one of the greatest silhouettes of all time, according to many old school basketball enthusiasts.

The Terminator Low "Georgetown" is perfect for you if you love the classic colour scheme but want something a little more adaptable. The entire shoe is covered in a Granite/Dark Obsidian-Sail color scheme.

The brand's Terminator Low “Georgetown” is expected to release sometime later this year at select retailers and Nike.com. The retail price is set at $120.

This shoe is a must-have for fans of retro sneakers and college basketball lovers, as it celebrates one of the most iconic teams and colorways in history.

Nike Terminator Low “Georgetown” shoes are covered in themed navy and grey ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The history of the Nike Terminator dates back to 1985, when Nike was looking for a way to challenge Adidas in the basketball market.

Adidas had launched the Forum, a high-top leather shoe that was popular among college players and fans. Nike decided to create its own version of the Forum, but with some improvements and modifications.

The result was the Nike Terminator, which had a thicker sole, a higher ankle collar, and more cushioning than the Forum. The shoe also had a more aggressive name and logo, which reflected its competitive spirit.

The Nike Terminator was part of the BTTYS collection, which featured 12 different colorways that represented 12 college basketball teams. Each shoe had the team’s colors on the upper and midsole, as well as their initials on the tongue label.

The BTTYS collection was a huge success for Nike, as it created a strong connection between the brand and the college basketball culture. The shoes were worn by many players and fans alike, and became symbols of loyalty and pride for their respective schools.

The shoes also gained popularity among sneakerheads and collectors, who appreciated their quality and rarity.

The Nike Terminator has been re-released several times over the years, with various colorways and collaborations.

One of the most popular colorways of the Nike Terminator was the “Georgetown” version, which paid tribute to the Georgetown Hoyas, a powerhouse team in the NCAA.

The shoe featured a grey and navy blue color scheme that matched the team’s uniforms and logo. It also had a distinctive “NIKE” branding on the heel, which added to its appeal.

The Nike Terminator Low “Georgetown” is a new release that brings back the classic colorway in a low-top form. The shoe follows the same design as the original high-top version, but with a lower cut that offers more flexibility and comfort.

It has a full leather build with mesh tongues and lining, and a color scheme of “Granite,” “Dark Obsidian,” and “Sail.” Its grey base is complemented by “Dark Obsidian” overlays, swooshes, and “NIKE” heel branding, while the grey continues onto the tongues and liner.

The shoe also has “Dark Obsidian” tongue labels, insoles, and rubber outsole, and is completed with a “Sail” midsole for a classic design.

Watch for the upcoming Nike Terminator Low "Georgetown" release, which should be available soon. Those who are keen on buying these trainers may easily sign up on the company's website or download the SNKRS app to receive frequent information on the upcoming release.

Poll : 0 votes