James Harden x Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Halo Blue and Clear Pink shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

One of the NBA's top scorers, James Harden's Adidas signature shoes capture his personality and effectiveness on the floor. The Harden Vol. 7, the most recent model in his footwear line, will debut in a new hue that honors the Philadelphia 76ers, his current team. The shoe will be available in the recognizable "Black/Halo Blue/Clear Pink" color combination.

The James Harden x Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "Halo Blue Clear Pink" shoes is expected to release in 2023 with a retail price of $160 for each pair. The shoe is a must-have for fans of Harden and the 76ers, as well as sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate a unique and eye-catching colorway. The shoe is also likely to feature BOOST cushioning, which is a staple of the Harden line and provides excellent energy return and comfort.

James Harden x Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Halo Blue and Clear Pink shoes are completed with bold black underlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming James Harden x Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Halo Blue Clear Pink shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans of James Harden and his Adidas trademark sneakers may be interested in the newest Harden Vol. 7 hue, which pays homage to his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The striking combination of core black, halo blue, and transparent pink seen in the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "Halo Blue Clear Pink" colorway is a reflection of the team's colors and logo.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 is the seventh signature model of the 10-time All-Star and one of the most versatile scorers and playmakers in the NBA. The shoe is designed to provide comfort, stability, and responsiveness for Harden's explosive style of play. The shoe features a low-cut silhouette with quilted stitching on the upper for a premium look and feel.

The three stripes logo is placed on the heel, extending from the bottom to the top of the collar. The tongue has a Harden logo patch, while the outsole has a herringbone pattern for traction.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "Halo Blue Clear Pink" is inspired by the team that Harden joined in 2022 after a blockbuster trade from the Houston Rockets. The shoe has a core black base with halo blue accents on the inner bootie, laces, midsole, and outsole. The clear pink color is used for the collar, heel tab, and three stripes branding. The shoe also has a gold-tinted tan color on the heel counter for a touch of contrast.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 "Halo Blue Clear Pink" iteration is one of the many colorways that Adidas has released for the Harden Vol. 7, which debuted in August 2022. The shoe has also been seen in other colorways, such as purple and black, red and white, and green and yellow. The shoe is designed to showcase Harden's personality and performance on and off the court.

The James Harden x Adidas Harden Vol. 7 is a testament to Harden's achievements and aspirations as he aims to win his first NBA championship with the 76ers. The shoe is also a celebration of his partnership with adidas, which has been going strong since 2015. The shoe is a perfect blend of style and substance, just like Harden himself.

