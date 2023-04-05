Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Lucid Fuchsia” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Lucid Fuchsia” is one of the latest colorways of James Harden’s seventh signature shoe with the German sportswear giant. The Harden Vol. 7 is the newest silhouette in the Adidas Basketball lineup, following the launch of the “Remember The Why” campaign that showcases three of its signature athletes: James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell.

The Lucid Fuchsia colorway is one of the many eye-catching looks that Harden has debuted throughout the season. The latest colorway reflects Harden’s love for fashion and his bold sense of style, as well as his creativity and confidence.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Lucid Fuchsia” colorway is expected to hit the sneaker market sometime in May 2023. These basketball shoes will be sold by select Adidas Basketball retail outlets as well as online at adidas.com for $160.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Lucid Fuchsia” shoes combine fuchsia with bold black tones

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers and playmakers in the NBA today. The Brooklyn Nets superstar has won three scoring titles, an MVP award, and eight All-Star selections in his illustrious career. He is also known for his signature shoe line with Adidas, which showcases his style, personality, and performance on the court.

The latest model in his series is the Adidas Harden Vol. 7, which debuted in March 2023 with a campaign called “Remember The Why”. The campaign celebrates Harden’s journey from his humble origins to his current status as one of the best players in the league.

In recent weeks, the sneaker community has already embraced multiple interesting colorways of the signature silhouette, including “Crew Yellow,” “Metallic Silver,” “Cloud White,” "Core Black," and “Better Scarlet.” And for the most recent update, the shoe company’s design team has opted for bright Fuchsia pink tones.

One of the most striking colorways of the silhouette is the “Lucid Fuchsia”, which features a vibrant Fuchsia hue that covers most of the shoe. The sneakers feature a vibrant Fuchsia hue that covers most of the upper and sole units, contrasted by black accents on the laces, heel, and inner bootie. The shoe also boasts a suede toe cap, a puffer jacket-inspired textile quarter panel, and a BOOST midsole for cushioning and energy return.

The shoe is designed to reflect Harden’s style and personality, as well as his on-court performance and versatility. It is also influenced by his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the best scorers in NBA history. The new pink hue also represents his creativity and confidence, as well as his loyalty to his team and his fans.

The shoe is a must-have for fans of James Harden and Adidas Basketball, as well as sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate a vibrant and unique design.

Those absolutely interested in copping the new Adidas Harden Vol. 7 sneakers can easily sign up on the shoe label’s official web page for quick updates on the exact launch date.

