Adidas x James Harden's Harden Vol. 7 sneakers: Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is teaming up with American professional basketball player James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers to release a brand-new sneaker model called the Harden Vol. 7. The duo announced the debut of their latest collaborative silhouette on February 28, 2023.

The latest Harden Vol. 7 sneaker model is built to serve the athlete both on and off the court. The sneaker is James Harden's seventh signature model and comes constructed in a lower profile in dynamic colorways.

Adidas x James Harden's Harden Vol.7 sneaker will be released in three new colorways, dubbed the "Silver Metallic," "Better Scarlet," and "Crew Yellow" makeovers on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on March 2, 2023.

The Three-Stripe label and its basketball sub-label announced the release of three new Harden Vol. 7 sneaker models rooted in innovation and versatility on February 28, 2023, i.e., today. The official press release introduces the sneaker model as:

"Informed by Harden’s on-court excellence and distinctive fashion off the court, the design of the Harden Vol. 7 represents an exceptional blend of the All-Star guard’s superior gameplay and fashion-forward style."

In the official press release, Eric Wise, Adidas basketball's Global General Manager, also comments upon the latest sneaker model:

“With the Harden Vol. 7 we wanted to create a shoe that, like James, blurs the lines between performance, fashion and lifestyle. That’s exactly what we needed the Harden Vol 7 to be. A true embodiment of style, ingenuity, swagger and ultimately confidence.”

The latest sneakers will be available in a variety of vibrant and anticipated colorways, including Crew Yellow, Better Scarlet / Red luxury, and Silver Metallic, with additional colorways expected later this year.

The upper of Harden's Vol. 7 sneakers were made to look stylish while also providing players with comfort, energy return, and the best possible response. The most recent iteration of popular sneakers is loaded with cutting-edge features like:

1) New and Caged Jet Boost midsoles, which provide energy return and give stability.

2) The midsole is further wrapped with light-strike street-luxe materials.

3) The upper is accompanied by a knit bootie for dialed-in comfort, form-fit, and protection.

4) The toe caps are refined to give high durability in the high-abrasion area.

5) The heel counter is two-layered, while the heel and achilles are added with cushioning.

6) The sole unit features a full-length propulsion plate to give support even during acceleration.

7) Lastly, the outsoles are given a multi-direction herringbone pattern to add traction.

The upper of the shoe provides a bold look, which is inspired by the puffer jacket. Harden is known for his style and unwavering confidence, which has gained him the status of social influencer and fashion icon. The latest Harden Vol. 7 sneaker model is highly versatile and delivers style with performance, complementing his resounding impact.

All three colorways of the latest sneakers will be released via the official Adidas website and select retailers for $160.

