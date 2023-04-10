Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Royal Blue/Off White” Shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA, and his signature shoes with Adidas reflect his style and performance on the court. The latest iteration of his footwear line, the Harden Vol. 7, is set to release in a new colorway that pays homage to his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The shoe will come in the eponymous “Royal Blue/Off White” color scheme.

James Harden x Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Royal Blue/Off White” is scheduled to drop on April 15, 2023, just in time for the NBA playoffs, where Harden and the 76ers hope to make a deep run. The shoe can be availed for $160 for each pair. Interested readers can easily purchase them via online as well as at offline locations of Adidas and a few partnering retail chains.

James Harden x Adidas Harden Vol. 7 shoes will be offered in “Royal Blue/Off White” colorway

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Harden Vol. 7 “Royal Blue/Off White” features a predominantly blue upper, made of nubuck at the toebox and nylon padding around midfoot for durability and protection. The knit bootie provides a snug and comfortable fit, while the off-white heel and semi-translucent midsole add some contrast to the design.

The shoe also boasts a BOOST cushioning system for responsive and energy-returning performance, as well as a rubber outsole with a herringbone pattern for traction and stability.

The Harden Vol. 7 is the seventh signature shoe of James Harden, who joined the German sportswear company in 2015 after leaving Nike. The shoe debuted in February 2023 in a “Cloud White” colorway, followed by other variations such as “Better Scarlet”, “Silver Metallic”, “Core Black” and “Lucid Fuchsia”.

The latest “Royal Blue/Off White” variant is a testament to James Harden’s evolution as a player and a person. The shoe is designed to offer a sleek and dynamic esthetic, as well as a high level of comfort and performance for Harden’s explosive and versatile game.

Take a closer look at the uppers and the heel counters of the arriving shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 “Royal Blue/Off White” is not only a great shoe for basketball, but also a versatile and stylish option for casual wear. The blue and off-white color combination can easily match with different outfits and occasions, whether you want to rock them with jeans and a hoodie, or with shorts and a tee.

The shoe also features some subtle details that add some flair to the design, such as the Harden logo on the tongue, the adidas three stripes on the lateral side, and the “VOL. 7” text on the heel.

The shoe combines style and substance, offering a premium look and feel that can handle the demands of the hardwood.

Mark your reminders for the upcoming release of the Harden Vol. 7 "Royal Blue/Off White" colorway in your calendars. Fans of the legendary player can sign up on the company's main website to receive information and updates about this release.

