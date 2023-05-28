Air Jordan 2 Low “Quai 54” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With a number of fresh new designs for 2023, Jordan Brand will commemorate Quai 54's 20th anniversary, including the historic Air Jordan 2 Low. The second silhouette from Jordan Brand incorporates pan-African hues like green and yellow while still maintaining the spirit of the original "Chicago" colorway. This summer, around the time of the Quai 54 competition in Paris on July 1 and 2, the Air Jordan 2 Low "Quai 54" is anticipated to release sometime during the competition.

The shoe will be sold at a few Jordan Brand locations, both online and in-store, as well as on Nike’s SNKRS app. Although the selling price has not yet been disclosed, it is anticipated to be close to $160 USD, corresponding to the normal price for Air Jordan 2 Lows.

Air Jordan 2 Low "Quai 54" shoe pays respect to the Parisian Streetball Tournament

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most readily identifiable shoes in basketball history is the Air Jordan 2 Low. It was first offered in 1987 as a low-top variation of the Bruce Kilgore-created Air Jordan 2, which drew inspiration from Italian refinement. The Nike Air padding system, a leather top, and a rubber outsole were all present on the Air Jordan 2 Low, which had a clean and straightforward design.

On Jordan Brand's official web page, you can find the following details on the roots of the AJ 2 shoe:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It continues as:

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style."

The most renowned streetball competition in the world, known as Quai 54, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, the Air Jordan 2 Low is receiving a unique revamp. In order to establish an arena for urban culture and basketball in France, Hammadoun Sidibé and Thibaut de Longeville launched Quai 54 in Paris in 2003.

Since then, Quai 54 has become a worldwide phenomenon that draws tens of thousands of spectators and participants each year. Jordan Brand has been an avid supporter and partner of Quai 54, creating special footwear and clothing for the occasion.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews

Releasing Summer 2023 FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 2 Low Quai 54 "20th Anniversary"Releasing Summer 2023 FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 2 Low Quai 54 "20th Anniversary" 🇫🇷 Releasing Summer 2023 https://t.co/ZGxn1F1uJ1

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Quai 54" pays homage to Quai 54's history and character. Similar to the advertising for this year's Quai 54 event, the sneaker has a white background with accents of red, green, and yellow. The Quai 54 participants and organizers' Pan-African ancestry is also symbolized by the vivid colors.

The hangtag as well as the insoles of the shoe both include geometric designs that were influenced by African culture and artistic expression. On one shoe, the Quai 54 insignia is displayed in metallic gold on the tongue, while the Air Jordan "Wings" emblem is displayed on the other.

The AJ 2 Low "Quai 54" pays profound homage to one of the most substantial basketball moments in history in addition to being a fashionable and cozy sneaker. Any basketball or sneakerhead enthusiast who enjoys the tradition and background of Quai 54 must own it.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "Quai 54" is set to release during the Quai 54 competition in Paris on July 1 and 2. The shoe will be sold at select Jordan outlets and on Nike’s SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes