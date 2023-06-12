Macklemore’s Bogey Boys x Adidas capsule collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

For some time now, Adidas and Macklemore's Bogey Boys have been reinventing legendary styles from the 1970s and 1980s that has set new fashion, behavior, and sports trends. The duo will now launch an exclusive collection featuring clean patterns and superior performance fabrics that mix vintage golf as well as tennis styles with a contemporary aesthetic, all for simple on- and off-course wear. The limited-edition capsule includes men' and women's clothes as well as footwear design.

On Wednesday, June 14, the complete range of Adidas x Bogey Boy’s collection will be offered in limited quantities. Fans of the duo and other curious shoppers can find the items on the adidas.com, bogeyboys.com, the Adidas app, alongside select stores across the globe. The price for the complete collection starts from as low as $35 and goes up to $550.

Bogey Boys x Adidas capsule collection will offer MC80 sneaker model

Take a look at some items offered under the upcoming golf capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas x Bogey Boys capsule introduces classic, clean, and sporty designs that allow golfers the chance to express their style. In refined white, altered blue, and collegiate green colorways, pieces from the collection include:

Two polos with four-button plackets and a higher collar stand. They are priced at $90. A striped design along with a solid pique variant with piping at the cuffs and chest pocket are available. These tees are also marked with a $90 price tag. Tracksuit (jacket and trousers) in terry cloth with white 3-Stripes trim and the branding accents of the two brands. While the jacket is priced at $150, the trackpants are $100. Collegian green V-neck jumper with checkered white and green striking across the shoulders and little contrast lines continuing through the rib hem and armholes. It is priced at $130. Straight-leg trousers in WARPKNIT fabric with pintuck detail along front and rear legs as well as piping around pockets for an elegant look. Marked at $130. Terry cloth romper with zip-front pockets, an elastic waistband with a pin buckle, a welt pocket on the back right, and contrast white trimming at the armhole and leg opening. This women's apparel item is priced at $120. High-waisted skirt with a side-zip closure, front and back panels with kick pleats, triangular pocket inlays with piping detail, zipper pocket back-center and Adidas' WARPKNIT fabric. Marked at $90. A playful graphic tee with a 'Welcome to the Clubhouse' tagline on the reverse side showcasing characters outfitted in aspects of the collection designed by the duo. A five-panel rope cap and leather travel bag with croc texture, metal feet, and hardware will be available to accompany the collection. Here, bag is the most pricey item of the collection with a $550 price tag, while the cap is marked at $35.

Adidas has also unveiled an innovative spikeless footwear structure, the MC80, as a component of the new collab collection. It mixes a vintage look encouraged by the brand's footwear archives from the 1980s with sleek technology that delivers golfers' performance with flair.

For a rich finish, this limited-edition MC80 boasts an all-white luxurious leather top with brogue stitch detail as well as croc patterning throughout the midsole. In addition, the German sportswear label included leather lining and a leather sockliner all over. The shoe also has the trademark TORSION bar in the technological spikeless TPU outsole, which gives golfers more torsion adjustment and sturdiness.

Creators used BOOST padding hidden in the heel for a traditional style with unparalleled comfort, as well as a rubber welt with white sewing for a professional appeal. The sportswear brand's Trefoil, along with Bogey Boys branding, can be spotted on the top of a detachable kiltie as well as on the rear of the heel.

The MC80 will be a limited-edition model as part of this collection, with more in-line hues expected later this year. It is priced at $220 for each pair.

Man Savings @man_savings 🏌️‍♂️



adidas X Bogey Boys have joined together to bring you an exclusive collection. Bogey Boys is a golf and lifestyle brand founded by the artist Macklemore that was created to fill a void in the golf apparel space.



View the collection here… Ad: New collaboration for the golfers🏌️‍♂️adidas X Bogey Boys have joined together to bring you an exclusive collection. Bogey Boys is a golf and lifestyle brand founded by the artist Macklemore that was created to fill a void in the golf apparel space.View the collection here… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Ad: New collaboration for the golfers⛳️🏌️‍♂️adidas X Bogey Boys have joined together to bring you an exclusive collection. Bogey Boys is a golf and lifestyle brand founded by the artist Macklemore that was created to fill a void in the golf apparel space.View the collection here… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ihcr7hDROK

More about Macklemore's brand Bogey Boys

Bogey Boys is a golf and lifestyle label founded by Macklemore shortly after he fell in love with the game of golf. Macklemore actively co-designs each collection to guarantee that each piece has the proper fit, aesthetic, and style. Bogey Boys is about self-expression, introducing golf to new demographics, and defying the status quo. Bogey Boys will be released in February 2021.

Poll : 0 votes