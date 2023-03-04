Macklemore Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Macklemore, the American rapper from Seattle, announced the US leg of his BEN album tour on March 3, 2023. From September 17 to October 18, 2023, the tour is scheduled to take place.

The rapper shared a post on his official Instagram page announcing the tour, which will be a follow-up to the UK and European album tour.

"AND WE GOT A USA TOUR TOO!!!! I WASN’T SURE WE WERE GONNA EVER BE ABLE TO DO THIS AGAIN!!! I’VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR THIS MOMENT..."

The presale for US performances for Citibank Cardholders will run from March 6 to March 9 at 10 am local time. Canadians can access the presale beginning on March 6, 2023, at 10 am and running through March 9, 2023, at 10 am local time.

General tickets for US shows will go on sale on March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time, for $371 plus processing charges. Tickets and all presales are offered at www.ticketmaster.com.

Macklemore is touring in support of his third studio album

Macklemore is touring in support of his new album, Ben, which was released on March 3, 2023. The rapper took to his socials to celebrate the release, stating in a post on his Instagram page:

"YOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! WE ARE FINALLY HERE!!!! ITS OUT!?!? BEN THE ALBUM!!!! Why am I crying in a hotel room by myself 😂…. I love you guys."

He continued:

"Ima write more tomorrow but for now, MY BABY IS OUT IN THE WORLD!!!! And the best part is…It’s ours now. Thank you for listening and sharing. Means more than you’ll ever know ❤️"

The full list of dates and venues for the US shows is given below:

September 17, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Ryman Auditorium

September 19, 2023 – Washington, DC, at Anthem

September 21, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 22, 2023 – New York City, New York, at The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 23, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met

September 26, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel

September 27, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Fillmore

September 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 30, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

October 1, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Armory

October 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Mission Ballroom

October 5, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

October 7, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

October 8, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

October 10, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State, at Spokane Arena

October 11, 2023 – Missoula, Montana, at Adams Center Arena

October 12, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Idaho Central Arena

October 14, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at The Masonic

October 17, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

October 18, 2023 – Los Angeles, Nevada, at Hollywood Palladium

Tracing Macklemore's music career

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, better known by his stage name Macklemore, was born on June 19, 1983, in Seattle, Washington State, and was introduced to hip-hop music by the broadcasts of the hip-hop group Digital Underground.

Macklemore began singing while attending high school and released several EPs in the early 2000s, including The Unplanned Mixtape in 2009, his second following the beginning of his collaboration with rapper Ryan Lewis. The mixtape reached number 7 on the Itunes hip-pop chart.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis found critical acclaim with their 2012 album, The Heist, which won the Best Rap Album award at the 2014 Grammy Awards and debuted as the chart-topper on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 78,000 copies within the first week of its release.

