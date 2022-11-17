“Macklemore situation all over again”: Netizens diss Jack Harlow after Grammy nominations release

Netizens are dissing Jack Harlow after the Grammy Awards released their 2023 nominations on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, through a YouTube live stream.

Lamar received eight nominations for the 2023 Grammys, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Music Video.

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow received three this time, including Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album.

Jack Harlow @jackharlow ‍ 3 Grammy noms. All cuz of my fans. Thank you 3 Grammy noms. All cuz of my fans. Thank you❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/TOrrthqMhV

Netizens were annoyed with the decision, with many worrying that the upcoming Grammys will be a repeat of 2014 when Macklemore and Ryan Lewis competed directly against Kendrick Lamar in five categories, eventually clinching a win in four of them.

Recalling the incident, many Twitter users expressed their concern about something similar happening for the 2023 Grammys given that Jack Harlow and Lamar are competing in the same categories:

Bryce @FittsBryce If Jack Harlow wins the Grammy for best rap album over Kendrick Lamar this is going to be the 2014 Macklemore situation all over again If Jack Harlow wins the Grammy for best rap album over Kendrick Lamar this is going to be the 2014 Macklemore situation all over again

"I love jack but I don’t even know how he got nominated": Netizens divided over Jack Harlow's nomination

The recently announced Grammys nominations have left the internet fanbase divided.

While Lamar fans are afraid of a 2014 repeat, Jack Harlow fans are filled with pride over his hard work and congratulated the singer.

Here are some of the responses from Twitter:

Nick ツ @NickkMaggi @FittsBryce I love jack but I don’t even know how he got nominated. Latest album isn’t as good as a lot of other albums this year that weren’t nominated. Forever story… vinyl days… so many more @FittsBryce I love jack but I don’t even know how he got nominated. Latest album isn’t as good as a lot of other albums this year that weren’t nominated. Forever story… vinyl days… so many more

goergbussy @goergbussy @FittsBryce That Macklemore album was at least decent… Jack Harlow might’ve honestly dropped one of the worst albums of the year @FittsBryce That Macklemore album was at least decent… Jack Harlow might’ve honestly dropped one of the worst albums of the year

King Wow @wowthatshiphop Macklemore on the phone to Jack Harlow right now warning him of the horrors winning a Grammy over Kendrick Lamar comes with Macklemore on the phone to Jack Harlow right now warning him of the horrors winning a Grammy over Kendrick Lamar comes with

Rockyloto @rockyloto @FittsBryce I’m usually for peace and positivity but yeah that Jack Harlow album was trash. @FittsBryce I’m usually for peace and positivity but yeah that Jack Harlow album was trash.

Terrell Mallory @_Twinndiesel Jack Harlow album being GRAMMY nominated is INSANE Jack Harlow album being GRAMMY nominated is INSANE

Here are a few congratulatory responses to Jack Harlow's Tweet:

Breeauna ☾*✲⋆ @breeaunafaith @jackharlow You’ve worked your ass off for YEARS. Don’t let anyone give you shit for this. You’re so deserving of everything you’ve ever earned. You deserve the world @jackharlow You’ve worked your ass off for YEARS. Don’t let anyone give you shit for this. You’re so deserving of everything you’ve ever earned. You deserve the world❤️❤️

Matt @RandomBlueJays 🏽 don't let the trolls say you don't cause we know you grinded to be where you are today. Congrats king 🤴 @jackharlow Well deserved bro🏽 don't let the trolls say you don't cause we know you grinded to be where you are today. Congrats king 🤴 @jackharlow Well deserved bro 🙏🏽 don't let the trolls say you don't cause we know you grinded to be where you are today. Congrats king 🤴

poisonous daphne @rottendaphne @jackharlow Of course jackyyyy we love you so so so so so much this is crazy to watch. Make sure you drink out of ur Grammy like drake @jackharlow Of course jackyyyy we love you so so so so so much this is crazy to watch. Make sure you drink out of ur Grammy like drake

Amanda ☁️ @rottenharlow @jackharlow Saying I’m Proud of u isn’t enough. You did this. So grateful for u and ur music. Thank u for being a light to so many people. We love you more. @jackharlow Saying I’m Proud of u isn’t enough. You did this. So grateful for u and ur music. Thank u for being a light to so many people. We love you more.

tlynne☀️ @tmalawski 🏻 Congratulations!!! Very much deserved! You’ve earned every accolade you’re given and more 🏻 SOOO HAPPY FOR YOUUU!! ‍ Get that speech ready @jackharlow Yesss!!🏻 Congratulations!!! Very much deserved!You’ve earned every accolade you’re given and moreSOOO HAPPY FOR YOUUU!!Get that speech ready @jackharlow Yesss!! 🙌🏻 Congratulations!!! Very much deserved! 🐐 You’ve earned every accolade you’re given and more 👏🏻🔥 SOOO HAPPY FOR YOUUU!! ❤️‍🔥 Get that speech ready 😘

What happened between Macklemore and Kendrick Lamar?

The 2014 Grammy Awards ceremony is remembered for its controversial decision to give Macklemore and Ryan Lewis three out of four awards in the Rap category, and Best New Artist over the critical favorite, Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar was nominated for six Grammys, whereas the duo was nominated for seven, of which they competed directly against each other in five categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Many pointed out that Macklemore's album fell into the general and hip-hop category more than rap. Furthermore, he had the added advantage of having nominations spread across different fields i.e. general, rap, and music video.

Critics and fans were upset with the results and also pointed out that the Lamar was snubbed, especially because he didn't win a single award. In a text message sent to Lamar the night after the Grammys, Macklemore stated:

"You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have. It’s weird and it sucks that I robbed you."

In brief, about Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow

Who is Kendrick Lamar?

Kendrick Lamar is an American rapper and songwriter known for his experimental music style and socially conscious themes. Lamar is known for his songs, HUMBLE., Money Trees, and Pray for Me.

His latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was released on May 13, 2022. This was his first album release in five years.

The songs in the album feature a wide variety of themes including fatherhood, materialism, blackness, religion, infidelity, addiction, queerness, s*xual assault, and cancel culture. Just before the release, he announced this would be his final Top Dog Entertainment album, and added:

"Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next..."

His album was met with widespread critical acclaim as well as commercial success.

Who is Jack Harlow?

Jack Harlow is an American rapper known for his hip-hop-meets-rap style, which has been praised by critics. His work also touches on topics of white privilege. His collaboration with Lil Nas X on Industry Baby won him his first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Harlow's second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, was released in May 2022. The album features pop-rap songs mostly revolving around the romance genre, and was met with mixed reviews.

Poll : 0 votes