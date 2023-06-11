Bad Bunny x Adidas Originals Cave Runner shoes: Everything we know so far

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is changing what it takes to be a varied musician. He has not limited his endeavors to the music sector alone but has also ventured into various other areas. The rapper has recently appeared in Pepsi along with Apple Music commercials, fronted Coachella, and is said to be working on a track with Travis Scott and The Weeknd.

Because of his recurring partnerships with Adidas, the artist has also made a huge impact in a variety of cultural spheres, notably the sneaker culture. The upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Cave Runner sneakers are likely to hit stores later in 2023, though no specific release date has been set. The shoes will be sold at select retailers across the globe and through the Adidas CONFIRMED app. The suggested retail price is roughly 180 USD for each pair.

The upcoming Bad Bunny x Adidas Cave Runner shoes are covered in earthy brown tones

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via SNKRDUNK)

Since 2022, the widely admired Puerto Rican musician, Bad Bunny, has collaborated with Adidas, creating various classic trainers that express his particular vision and interests. Bad Bunny has integrated his demeanor as well as sophistication onto Adidas' historical models ranging from the Forum Buckle Low 'Back to School' to the Campus 'Wild Moss'.

Most recently, the sneaker community also recorded the early teasers of the duo’s potential Response CL “Core Black” sneakers that are also expected to arrive in the coming months. Now he's back with a new set of trainers that are ideal for the trails, the road, and—most importantly for Benito—the stage.

In contrast to Adidas and Benito's prior endeavors, the duo takes a more practical approach. For example, while it has a similar shape to the Orketro, it has a molded TPU cage and a modular neoprene inner bootie. Many hues will be available in the future, but for now, this pair is dressed in an earthy hue that adorns its toppings, as well as mesh foundation layers.

Given the homogeneity of the colors, the hits of orange on the laces, the logo components in pink, and a yellow touch on the adiPRENE sole unit add liveliness.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Cave Runner shoes are the most recent installment to the musician and brand's going forward relationship, which has been lauded by customers as well as sneakerheads equally. The relationship extends Bad Bunny's artistic ideas from Puerto Rico to other parts of the globe.

Since his formative years, Bad Bunny has been an avid supporter of Adidas and has expressed his respect for the company's history and ethos. He has also stated that with his boots, he seeks to motivate folks to be themselves and exhibit what makes them special.

Here's another closer look at the lateral sides of the shoes (Image via Modern Notoriety)

For those unaware, the Cave Runner sneaker model is based on the Orketro silhouette, which is a trail running shoe that was first released in 1993. The Orketro was designed to provide stability and cushioning on rough terrain and featured a mesh upper, a suede toe cap, and a rubber outsole.

Keep an eye out for the anticipated joint Cave Runner sneakers, which will be available for purchase in the coming days. Sign up on the shoe company's website for quick notifications as soon as the sneaker becomes available if readers want to avoid missing out on the current iteration.

