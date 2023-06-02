Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL “Core Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

By releasing a wide range of brand-new sneaker collaborations this year, Bad Bunny is prepared to strengthen his relationship with Adidas. One of his other models, the adidas Response CL, which has just debuted in a "Core Black" hue, will be the focus of his efforts to expand the portfolios of those styles.

This is the first time fans are getting close-up pictures of the trainers, which the Puerto Rican musician wore for the first time at CinemaCon Las Vegas in April 2022. The trainers' monochrome design makes the textures and materials pop since it draws attention.

The much-awaited Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL “Core Black” sneakers are expected to arrive sometime in June 2023. These sneakers will be dropped in men’s sizing options with a fixed price label of 160 USD for each pair. The singer’s admirers and other sneakerheads can check the Adidas CONFIRMED app as well as a slew of other authorized retail merchants to get the collab sneakers.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL “Core Black” shoes are embellished iridescent three stripes

Bad Bunny was spotted wearing the upcoming collab shoes in April 2022 (Image via Sole Retriever)

Adidas discontinued its prolonged partnership with Kanye West in 2022, which brought about a large revenue loss. By collaborating with Bad Bunny, the company now seems poised to fill the celebrity hole.

The Puerto Rican artist and Coachella featured performer for 2023, Bad Bunny, is a familiar face in the sneakers world. In many instances, he has worked with Adidas to produce distinctive and striking variations of the Forum Low, Forum PWR, Response CL, and Campus Light styles.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Response CL "Core Black" shoes are his most recent design. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Core Black/Legend Ink/Utility Black color palette. Bad Bunny takes some artistic liberty in his rendition of the classic Adidas runner, coming clothed in all-black, without the purple Three Stripes. He transforms numerous toppings into wave-like designs that drop down onto the midsole.

Two embroidered hearts are included on the leather toecap, maintaining the all-black theme. With his eye symbol from earlier releases emblazoned on the heel tab, Bad Bunny makes another appearance. A black mesh base provides ease of use and ventilation while walking underneath all the leather inlays that have already been highlighted. Moreover, the black on black midsole as well as outer sole unit combination completes the style.

The description of the Response CL silhouette design on the shoe brand’s website reads as follows:

“A silhouette which incorporates much of what made the Response line so popular, all into one shoe. The Response CL is based on the upper of the Response Cushion from 2003 as well as the tooling which incorporates many mid-to-late 2000s technologies such as Formotion and adiprene. The result is something which is very of the time, yet very relevant for today’s sneaker audience.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming joint sneakers in the coming weeks this month. Those who are curious to buy them, they can easily sign up on the Adidas’ official web page or use the CONFIRMED app for timely alerts as soon as the shoe drops.

