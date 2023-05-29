Adidas Ozweego 3 "White Royal Blue Lucid Cyan" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Adidas Ozweego quickly established itself in the sneaker world, after it was introduced in the late 1990s, for its futuristic style and exceptional comfort. Now, in 2023, Adidas has decided to bring back the Ozweego 3's original hues. In the coming weeks of this year, the Adidas Ozweego 3 OG “White Royal Blue Lucid Cyan” sneakers will be made available.

They will be dropped via Adidas and a few online and physical retailers. The retail cost, which is in men's sizes, is $140 USD for each pair. Curious buyers can sign up on the brand's website for timely alerts on the precise launch dates.

Adidas Ozweego 3 "White Royal Blue Lucid Cyan" shoes are accentuated with bold black accents

For decades, sneaker enthusiasts and designers have been impacted by the Adidas Ozweego 3 shoes, which occupies a significant part of sneaker history. Adidas introduced a line of running trainers in the late 1990s, and the Ozweego 3 shoes stood apart for their futuristic and hefty style well ahead of their time. Over the years, the Ozweego 3 shoes have undergone revisions and relaunches, yet they have never lost their allure and appeal.

The Ozweego name first appeared in 1996, when Adidas released the Ozweego 1 as a versatile and lightweight running shoe for different types of runners. It also had adiPRENE cushioning in the forefoot for shock absorption and comfort. The next year, Adidas updated the Ozweego 1 with the Ozweego 2, which kept the adiPRENE technology but changed the upper slightly.

In 1998, Adidas made a radical change with the Ozweego 3, which was a complete makeover of the previous models. The Ozweego 3 had a more breathable and mesh-based construction, with leather mudguards and a new eyestay layout for a better fit.

The Ozweego 3 also added Torsion support in the midsole, while replacing adiPRENE with adiPRENE+ in the forefoot for more energy return. The Ozweego 3 also had a curvy and futuristic look that was unlike anything else on the market and attracted both runners and fashion lovers.

The Adidas Ozweego series was discontinued in 2000, but it left a lasting impression on sneaker culture. The Ozweego 3 in particular became a cult favorite among sneaker collectors and enthusiasts, who appreciated its unique and futuristic design.

In 2019, Adidas reintroduced the Ozweego name with a new interpretation that was based on the Ozweego 3 but updated for contemporary standards. The new Ozweego had a similar shape and color palette as the original, but with modern materials and technologies, such as mesh, suede, EVA midsole, and Adiprene X cushioning.

This year, the German sportswear label is planning to bring back the silhouette dressed in White Royal Blue Lucid Cyan color palette. The revived Adidas Ozweego 3 OG maintains its iconic status and is clad in a combination of white and various blue tones that are nicely applied across the outer layer of the shoe. This alluring combination offers the sneaker a timeless yet modern appearance.

Mesh, leather, and nylon have been deliberately positioned throughout the material composition to improve durability and ventilation while maintaining the integrity of the original design. A black and blue outsole and a white and blue midsole are found beneath the foot.

The Ozweego 3 shoes represent a moment in time when Adidas pushed the boundaries of sneaker design and created a product that has influenced generations of sneaker lovers.

