Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 CMPCT “Panda” Shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored 

The "CMPCT" variation, which debuted late as part of the Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 line, enhanced the famous sole unit of the shoe by incorporating parts from the Adidas Yeezy Knit BSKTBL shoes. The "Panda" colorway of the silhouette was initially revealed before Ye and Adidas parted, but now we can anticipate the pair to launch among other Yeezy sneakers on May 31, 2023.

This time around, the shoes will be offered at a selling price of $230 USD for each pair. They will be sold via Adidas' Confirmed app, adidas.com/yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and select retailers. These shoes are expected to sell out quickly due to wider popularity and demand in the market.

Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 CMPCT “Panda” colorway offers a sock-like fit

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Adidas has been looking at a variety of options for the long-term use of the current Yeezy inventory ever since ending its relationship with Yeezy in October 2022. To carefully handle the product at hand, a wide range of employees, companies, societies, and end users were consulted at every step of the process.

After the collaboration with the rapper ended, the company recorded the manufacturing orders it had accepted. The choice was made to sell a number of silhouettes in order to shield its suppliers from the adverse effects of cancellations. Consequently, a "Panda" colorway of the Yeezy 350 v2 CMPCT will be made available in the restocks.

The Yeezy 350 v2 CMPCT is a new silhouette from Kanye West and Adidas that debuted in summer 2022. The shoe features a sock-like PrimeKnit upper with no laces or heel tabs, a ribbed midsole with BOOST cushioning, and a minimalist design. The “Panda” colorway is one of the upcoming releases for this model, and it has a striking black and white pattern that resembles the animal.

Similar to this design, the Yeezy 350 v2 “Zebra,” which has a similar black and white pattern, was first released in 2017, and has been re-released several times since then.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy 350 v2 CMPCT “Panda” has a simple yet eye-catching design that can be easily styled with any outfit. The shoe has a white PrimeKnit upper with black stripes that create a contrast and a dynamic look. The collar is black and snug, while the midsole is milky white and matches the laces. The shoe also has a subtle Yeezy branding on the insole.

The shoe is inspired by the panda bear, which is a symbol of peace and harmony in Chinese culture. The panda also represents Kanye West's love for nature and organic shapes, as well as his minimalist esthetic.

The shoe is made of recycled materials, as part of Adidas' commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact. It boasts a sock-like fit that adapts to the shape of the foot and provides comfort and support. The shoe has a BOOST midsole that offers responsive cushioning and energy return, and the pair comes with a rubber outsole that provides traction and durability.

The Yeezy 350 v2 CMPCT “Panda” is a stylish and versatile sneaker that will appeal to fans of Kanye West and Adidas. The shoe has a black and white pattern that resembles the panda bear, a minimalist design that showcases the PrimeKnit upper, and a BOOST midsole that delivers comfort and performance.

