Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored 

In recent years, the design and overall aesthetic of Adidas Yeezy has brought to mind foam-based materials and organic patterns with a futuristic feel. The German sportswear label is bringing back its Yeezy designs for the fans, following the termination of its collab with Kanye West. The Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black will also be released among a variety of other Yeezy sneakers as part of the remaining Yeezy stock.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black shoes will once again enter the footwear world on May 31, 2023. This time the pair will be offered with a selling price tag of $210 USD, which is slightly more than the previous $200 USD price tag. They will be sold via Adidas Confirmed app, adidas.com/yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and select retailers.

Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black Shoes are covered in suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black is a pair of sneakers that combines the retro-inspired silhouette of the Yeezy 500 with a sleek, all-black colorway. The shoes are designed by Kanye West and Adidas, and feature a durable mesh and suede upper, a sculptural adiPRENE sole, and a reflective heel tab.

The shoes were originally released in July 2018 for $200 USD and then restocked in November 2020 and November 2021. They are highly sought-after by sneakerheads and fans of Kanye West, as they offer a versatile and comfortable option for everyday wear.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black shoes have a chunky and bulky form that draws inspiration from hiking and trail shoes. The pair adopts a mesh, suede, and leather structure and is painted in a monochrome shade of ashy-black that nearly seems purple. A hairy suede toecap is located underneath wavy leather panels and extends up to the lowest eyestay on the toebox.

A set of tonal rope laces are housed in oval-shaped suede overlays that run parallel to the tongue's figure-8 design as eyestays. Additionally, a sandwich-style mesh serves as the foundation for the different overlays, protruding from the profile in part due to the panels of dynamically molded suede and leather.

Near the midsole, a rubber protective layer that runs from heel to toe provides structural support while preventing scuffing of the suede and nubuck above. The Adidas Trefoil emblem is echoed by a combination of mesh, suede, and nubuck that stack on top of one another on the heel.

The sockliner and insole are all-black, while the Ortholite insole sports white branding for Adidas, Yeezy, and Ortholite to keep the look monochrome. The rubber outsole and adiPRENE+ midsole, both of which are tonally black like the rest of the sneaker, complete the appearance.

Along with other well-known styles like the Yeezy 350 "Pirate Black," Utility Black 500s, the Yeezy Foam Runner, and Yeezy Slides, these sneakers will be sold as part of a sizable Adidas Yeezy restock. According to early rumors, the public will also be presented with the new, never-before-seen Yeezy Styles.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 Utility Black shoes are a stylish and comfortable pair of sneakers that can be worn with various outfits and occasions. They are suitable for both men and women who appreciate the retro aesthetic and the all-black colorway. They're also a must-have for Kanye West and Adidas fans looking to own a piece of sneaker history.

