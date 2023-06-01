Fans rejoice as Kanye wins $75M Yeezy funds lawsuit against Adidas: “Good that’s HIS money”

In a recent legal battle between Adidas and Kanye West's Yeezy brand, a federal judge overturned a court order that Adidas had secretly won last year, which froze $75 million in bank accounts held by Yeezy. The judge ruled that Adidas flouted procedural requirements and "deprived" Ye brand of a fair chance to challenge the freeze. Following the verdict, Ye brand can now finally claim $75 million with a fair and square chance.

The Yeezy line has always been super popular among the sneakerheads, and as it is official that Ye brand has won a chance against the giant sportswear brand, Adidas, fans of the artist are super delighted about the news. According to them, the money belongs to the rapper so the chance is only fair for Ye brand.

Supporting fan's comment for Kanye West (Image via @nicekicks/Instagram)

Fans are showing full support to Kanye winning $75M Yeezy funds against Adidas

Myash Tshiyembe @m_myash Kanye’s west vient de remporter sa bataille juridique contre #Adidas il va récupérer désormais le contrôle des ses compte bancaire #yeezy d’une valeur de 75 millions $ qui avaient été bloqués Kanye’s west vient de remporter sa bataille juridique contre #Adidas il va récupérer désormais le contrôle des ses compte bancaire #yeezy d’une valeur de 75 millions $ qui avaient été bloqués https://t.co/HVH37ylzOD

The battle between Adidas and Kanye West's Ye brand has been a long-running one, that started when Adidas ended the partnership with Ye, owing to the antisemitic remarks made by Kanye. Even after ending the partnership, Adidas decided to release the Ye models in their inventory for sale due to various financial issues.

According to the financial report released by Adidas, the company has faced a loss of $540 million, which had a say in their decision to release Ye models recently via CONFIRMED app without any Ye branding. The release of the stocked Ye models has been a great success, and sneakerheads have received it whole-heartedly. Further, now that the news of Ye brand winning aganist Adidas for $75M Yeezy funds has spread among netizens, fans are going crazy.

In fact, according to a fan's comments on the Instagram post by @nicekicks, the Yeezy funds originally belong to Kanye West, which makes the last verdict only fair. Moreover, fans are of the opinion that Adidas was just trying to take the money using Ye brand name which was not a legit move. Needless to say, sneakerheads are completely supporting the rapper for winning for his brand and rooting for him.

Netizens supporting Ye brand (Image via Instagram)

More about the lawsuit between Adidas and Yeezy

The legal battle began with Adidas alleging that approximately $75 million of its money was sitting in Ye's bank accounts. The shoe label wanted to ensure that those funds did not disappear and filed a case against the Ye brand on November 11, 2022, just weeks after the German sneaker company publicly terminated its long-standing relationship with the rapper in the wake of his antisemitic statements and other questionable behavior.

However, According to Billboard, lawyers for Ye argued that Adidas was unable to show proof for such an order:

"[Adidas] failed to show that it was ever entitled to such an order in the first place."

Thus, a federal judge has now overturned the court order Adidas secretly won last year that froze $75 million in bank accounts held by the Ye brand, ruling that the sneaker giant ran afoul of procedural requirements and didn't give the rapper a fair chance to take any stance against the freeze. Therefore, now the asset has been unfrozen, and Kanye West can take a step forward regarding the matter.

