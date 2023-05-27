4 best Black Yeezys to buy from upcoming drop

Adidas has officially announced the release of its existing Yeezy product line and it includes some of the best Black Yeezys. The first release is set for May 31, 2023, with additional releases to follow. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2, 500, 700, Foam Runner, and Slides are among the models that will be released in 2023.

Even though Adidas ended its partnership with Yeezy, due to the company's long and successful past, the demand for Yeezy sneakers is still quite high. The Yeezy brand has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans eagerly anticipating new releases.

Among the many upcoming Yeezy releases, here are the four best Black Yeezys from the collection.

4 best Black Yeezys include Yeezy Boost 350, Yeezy Slide, and Yeezy 500 models

1) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Onyx"

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Onyx" is a black shoe with a reflective stripe on the lateral side and a Primeknit upper. A full-length Boost cushioning system for comfort and responsiveness is present in the transparent midsole. Rubber is used for the outsole, which has a wavy design for grip. The shoe has a traction-enhancing black angular design.

Adidas will release the shoe via the CONFIRMED app on May 31. The price tag of this Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Onyx" is $240. Registration is currently open for the shoe on the Adidas app. It is important to note that sneakerheads need to register to get their hands on a pair of shoes.

However, there is no guarantee that one will get it as it is sold on a "first come, first server" basis.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Pirate Black"

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Pirate Black" is a black sneaker with a Pirate Black/Blue colorway and a black Primeknit upper. The upper is made of black Primeknit material with a SPLY-350 highlight. The sneaker has a black angular shape for traction. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 "Pirate Black" was first released in 2015 and has since become one of the most iconic colorways of the silhouette.

Adidas will release the shoe via the official page of the brand and via the CONFIRMED app on May 31. The price tag of this Black Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Onyx" is $200. Currently, registration for this Yeezy model is not available on the CONFIRMED app.

3) Adidas Yeezy Slide "Dark Onyx"

The Adidas Yeezy Slide "Dark Onyx" is a black slide with a soft top layer footbed and calculated groove placement for next-level comfort. In 2022, the shoe was first introduced in Miami at the Donda 2 listening event. The slide incorporated the iconic EVA foam-infused tech. The slide has a black colorway and features calculated groove placement for comfort.

The Adidas Yeezy Slide is offered in a wide variety of versatile, mostly neutral colors. This pair will also be available from May 31 via the Adidas website and the CONFIRMED app. The Black Yeezy Slide will retail for $60. Registration for the same is not yet open.

4) Adidas Yeezy 500 "Utility Black"

Fullress @fullress



アディダス イージー デザート ラット 500 “ユーティリティ ブラック” (adidas YEEZY DESERT RAT 500 “Utility Black”) [F36640]



fullress.com/03-adidas-yeez… 【国内 6/1 リストック】アディダス イージー デザート ラット 500 “ユーティリティ ブラック” (adidas YEEZY DESERT RAT 500 “Utility Black”) [F36640] 【国内 6/1 リストック】アディダス イージー デザート ラット 500 “ユーティリティ ブラック” (adidas YEEZY DESERT RAT 500 “Utility Black”) [F36640] fullress.com/03-adidas-yeez… https://t.co/e0EXyPS1ic

Since its debut in 2018, the Yeezy 500 has gained popularity among sneakerheads. The Adidas Yeezy 500 "Utility Black" is a tough black mesh and suede sneaker with hiking-inspired styling. The shoe boasts luminous piping and accent details. Adiprene+ cushioning runs the whole length of the Utility Black Yeezy 500 for improved comfort and grip. Rubber is used in the construction of the outsole, which has a wavy pattern for better grip.

The sneaker's all-black color makes it ideal for everyday use. The Yeezy 500 is also available in "Blush" and "Salt" hues. Just like the other models, this pair will also be restocked on May 31 and will be available via the Adidas website and app. The pair will retail for $210 and registration for the same has not begun yet.

YEEZY MAFIA @theyeezymafia ADIDAS TO RELEASE EXISTING YEEZY PRODUCT FROM MAY 31 2023 ADIDAS TO RELEASE EXISTING YEEZY PRODUCT FROM MAY 31 2023 https://t.co/J8DJP5WLIN

The CONFIRMED app has already started the registration for a few Yeezy models which will be available on May 31. These above-mentioned four best Black Yeezy models also will be available soon via the official page of Adidas and the CONFIRMED app.

