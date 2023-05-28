3 best Yeezy shoes under $250 from upcoming May 31 drop

After the termination of Adidas' partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand in October 2022, there was a significant loss of $1.3 billion worth of sneakers left unsold. Both parties suffered great losses as a result of the dissolution of the partnership, which was recently corrected at Adidas' annual meeting on May 11, 2023.

CEO Bjorn Gulden finally announced the fate of hundreds of unsold sneakers and decided to sell a portion of them to the public to clear out the inventory. The CEO further announced that some proceeds from the sale would be going towards international charitable organizations.

Skip to the present day, and sneakerheads are getting another chance to purchase these sought-after items they previously missed out on. The German sportswear label Adidas has announced that it will distribute some of its remaining Yeezy stock on May 31, 2023.

On May 31, 2023, the drops staggered throughout the day on adidas.com/yeezy and the Adidas Confirmed app, so ahead, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of sneakers that can be bought for $250 for a budget purchase.

3 best Yeezy shoes from the upcoming May 31 drop in a budget of $250 or under

1) Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Carbon Beluga"

The Boost 350 V2 “Carbon Beluga” takes inspiration from the original 350 V2 “Beluga” colorway that debuted in 2016. The shoe comes clad in a "Carbon Beluga / Steeple Gray / Solar Red" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of the traditional premium Primeknit material.

A reflective stripe may be seen on the lateral profile of the shoe's gray base. The midsoles with Boost cushioning feature a neutral color scheme and are clad in gray.

Adding a flair to the design, the outsoles are done in orange and match the accents on the upper "SPLY-350" branding stripe. These pairs will be launched with a $230 price tag via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

2) Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Onyx”

For sneakerheads going for a sleek and minimalistic look, they can purchase the iconic Boost 350 V2 "Onyx" colorway. The "Onyx" colorway features a triple black color scheme, and the upper is constructed out of premium Primeknit material.

The upper features the iconic "SPLY-350" branding and a reflective stripe on the lateral side of the sneakers. The midsoles of the sneakers are kept translucent and feature the iconic full-length Boost cushioning system, which provides ultimate comfort and responsiveness.

The rubber outsoles of the sneakers feature a wavy pattern in the south to create traction. Sneakerheads and fans can purchase the sneakers at a retail price of $230 via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.

3) Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Red”

For the sneakerheads and OG Yeezy enthusiasts who were wondering if there would be a Yeezy Foam Runner restock, worry not; the collection will feature two options, including "Clay Red" and "Taupe." Many fans are aware of the fact that the Foam Runners are constructed out of a single Eva foam construction, which is part-algae integration.

The entire shoe is sustainable and debuted in 2020 with no laces or moving parts. The upcoming "Clay Red" foam runners' upper comes clad in a red hue, which is accentuated with swirls of black and white. The upper has holes for breathability and ventilation.

The outsole is made of rubber and has ridges for traction. The footwear model blends comfort and style with its futuristic and innovative design. The Adidas Yeezy Foam RNNR “Clay Red” was first seen on Kanye West's feet in January 2022 and will now be sold via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers for $90.

Some of the May 31, 2023, releases are final restocks, and will be seeing a general release for the last time. Interested sneakerheads can avail themselves of the stock smoothly via the CONFIRMED app.

