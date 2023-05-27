How to buy the “Carbon Beluga” Yeezy and Yeezy 350 “Onyx” on the Adidas app? Details explored 

Currently, “Carbon Beluga” Yeezy and Yeezy 350 “Onyx” are available for registration on the Adidas app, CONFIRMED. The sooner one registers, the chances of getting a pair are high. The price tag for both sneakers is $230 and CONFIRMED will officially release the pairs on May 31, 2023.

On May 19, Adidas declared that it will release the remaining Adidas Yeezy sneakers, with the first one scheduled for the end of May 2023. The sale of Adidas Yeezy shoes has resumed after being put on hold in October 2022 when Adidas ended its collaboration with Kanye West. There are currently no new designs available. However, “Carbon Beluga” Yeezy and Yeezy 350 “Onyx” are two of the models among previously-stocked designs.

There will be no refund or return option available for the “Carbon Beluga” Yeezy and Yeezy 350 “Onyx”

Yeezy restock (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "ONYX" features a black and white striped Primeknit upper. The shoe has a sleek black upper with subtle hints of grey. It has a triple black Primeknit upper, which showcases the intricacies of its design. The shoe also has a grey mesh-constructed upper combined with reflective detailing. Its muted palette is meant to emphasize the intricacies of its design.

The outer look of the Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "ONYX" is eye-catching and sleek. The shoe's black upper is meant to be versatile and can be paired with a variety of outfits. The shoe also has reflective detailing that adds a unique touch to its design. This Yeezy sneaker has a modern and versatile design that makes it one of the most in-demand Yeezy models.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz #Onyx Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 re-releasing as early as Wednesday, May 31st. 🗝️ #Onyx Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 re-releasing as early as Wednesday, May 31st. 🗝️ https://t.co/11A0B62pbd

Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 "Carbon Beluga" has a similar construction as the "ONYX" model, except for the colorway. "Carbon Beluga" has an orange and brown color palate. The middle stripe with "SPLY 350" written on it is covered in an orange hue. The majority of the upper part is covered in dark brown and light brown stripes. Its transparent rubber outer sole gives the shoe a sturdy look.

The midsole of the Yeezy 350 V2 features Adidas' Boost technology. A dynamic cushioning technology called Boost offers outstanding energy return while enhancing wearer comfort and support.

Adidas' Primeknit fabric, a thin, flexible material that provides a snug fit, is used to make the sneaker's upper portion. The lateral side of the shoe has a TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) side stripe that is transparent. This side stripe provides both structural support and a distinctive design feature. On the heel, there is a fabric pull tab as well. Rubber is used for the long-lasting outsole, which offers stability and traction.

TênisLinks @tenislinks Confirmado no Brasil:



Yeezy 350 V2 "Onyx"

Yeezy 350 V2 "Carbon Beluga"



Dia 31/05, no app Confirmed:

bit.ly/3WB6Y0v Confirmado no Brasil:Yeezy 350 V2 "Onyx"Yeezy 350 V2 "Carbon Beluga"Dia 31/05, no app Confirmed: ✅ Confirmado no Brasil:Yeezy 350 V2 "Onyx"Yeezy 350 V2 "Carbon Beluga"Dia 31/05, no app Confirmed:bit.ly/3WB6Y0v https://t.co/buDS7Hddz2

Sneakerheads can now register on the CONFIRMED app to grab these designs. However, Adidas has mentioned on the official page that after registering or purchasing the product consumers won't be able to apply for a return or refund for the product. Additionally, no offer or promotional discount will be available for these two Yeezy 350 sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes