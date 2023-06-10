Adidas Stan Smith and Blue Version collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Adidas is preparing for the launch of its newly designed Adidas Stan Smith sneakers alongside a collection of apparel items. The latest offering from Adidas Originals waves through the doors of exclusivity once more as the Trefoil combines its enduring court classic, the Adidas Stan Smith, with its most luxurious apparel range, Blue Version.

The new Adidas Stan Smith and Blue Version collection will enter the fashion world on June 15, 2023. This complete lineup will be offered via the online as well as offline locations of Adidas, alongside associated retail shops. The item range will vary from $60 USD to $250 USD. The lineup’s Stan Smith shoes are priced at $145 USD.

Adidas Stan Smith and Blue Version collection will offer luxurious apparel and sneaker designs

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Adidas Stan Smith sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Three Stripes brand draws on vintage cues to convey a multifaceted idea of tomorrow, designed to be worn everywhere, from urban sidewalks to rural plains. This idea and design inspiration for the assortment is highlighted by the label:

"Made to be worn anywhere from city streets to rural plains, and everything in between, the brand with the Three Stripes draws on archival cues to project an inclusive vision of tomorrow."

The Stan Smith footwear assortment for Fall/Winter 2023 is anchored by a variety of modified spins on the original court pioneer. The Stan Smith CS, for instance, redefines the silhouette's trademark features with vivid color palettes plus a cheerful edge.

On the other hand, the Stan Smith Lux combines all of the hallmarks of the famous court classic and reframes them with upgraded materials as well as premium detailing. Finally, the iconic Stan Smith reappears in classic form, rejuvenated for an upcoming generation.

adidas Originals @adidasoriginals

Meet the new Stan Smith styled with Blue Version collection, launching June 15 in select adidas stores and online at Court classics push the boundaries of a re-defined luxuryMeet the new Stan Smith styled with Blue Version collection, launching June 15 in select adidas stores and online at adidas.com Court classics push the boundaries of a re-defined luxury 💎Meet the new Stan Smith styled with Blue Version collection, launching June 15 in select adidas stores and online at adidas.com. https://t.co/aEoHMcbKGa

Furthermore, the Blue Version apparel collection combines retro aesthetics with unexpected features in a dynamic exchange of expressive forms. The assortment includes a bodysuit, an accompanying Bluebird Montreal Track Top and Track Pants combination, a duffle bag, and a slew of caps, tees, and accessories.

The apparel items of the collection comprise:

1) Men’s Blue Version Montreal Jacket can be bought for $220

2) Women’s Montreal Track pants can be availed for $140

3) Men’s SST Track Pants can be bought for $140

4) Men’s SST Track Jacket can be availed for $250

5) Women’s Bodysuit is priced at $100

6) Men’s Washed Hoodie can be availed for $130

7) Men’s Long sleeve tee can be bought for $170

8) BV Desert Cap can be availed for $60

Take a look at apparel items offered under the upcoming collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collection is supported by a daring campaign in which Adidas Originals takes over Mies van der Rohe's Barcelona Pavilion, confounding preconceptions and making it accessible to everybody. Blue Version's sporting codes and Stan Smith's timeless aesthetics are humorously contrasted against the contemporary architectural icon's swiftly identifiable structure, shot by Anton Gottlob and rendered to life by Danielle van Camp's stylistic sensibility.

Set your reminders for the new Adidas Stan Smith and Blue Version collection that will be soon available for purchase. For those absolutely interested in getting their hands on this collection, you can easily sign up on the brand’s website to receive instant notifications as soon as the assortment drops.

