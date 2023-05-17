Adidas Originals x Man Utd "Renaissance" collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

German sportswear label Adidas Originals is collaborating with football club Manchester United for a range of apparel collection inspired by the iconic club uniforms worn by players in the 1980s and 1990s for away games. The collection is reminiscent of the time when millions of Manchester United fans first fell in love with the football club.

The "Renaissance" apparel collection offers nine pieces to capture fans' favorite era. The range celebrates memorable moments, when fans showed the team with unconditional devotion. The collection also enjoys designs from the historical partnership between Adidas and Manchester United.

The Adidas Originals x Man Utd "Renaissance" collection was launched via the e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app and select retailers on May 15, 2023.

More about newly launched Adidas Originals x Man Utd "Renaissance" collection

Newly launched Adidas Originals x Man Utd "Renaissance" collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kickstarting in 2014, the German sportswear giant and Manchester United has been in a long-standing partnership. The duo has continued to create history with their designs. Now, in celebration of their devoted fans, the dynamic duo has been inspired by their worn pieces during the late 80s and early 90s.

The dynamic duo are revisiting popular pieces from the German label's archives. All nine pieces are in co-relation with the football culture today. The site introduces the collection as follows:

"An ode to unwavering loyalty. The Man Utd x Originals collection captures the spirit of the Away days and the unconditional devotion of the fans who wore it in foreign grounds during the 1988-1990 seasons."

It continues:

"With its now-iconic design elements and nods to the past, the collection proudly features the historical Third jersey, Hoodie, T-shirts and Bench Jacket."

The collection immediately invokes a feeling of nostalgia and captures the spirit of the "away day," when the club played outside their home. The collection includes:

1) Graphic Tees, which comes in two colorways.

2) Trefoil Tees, which comes in two colorways.

3) OG 1988-90 Third Shorts

4) Sweat Shorts

5) OG Off-pitch Hoodie

6) OG 1988-90 Third Jersey

7) Bench Jacket

All nine pieces from the collection offer a fresher and unique take on the celebrated legacy. The most prominent piece from the collection is the OG 1988-90 Third Jersey. The jersey is designed rich in details and comes engineered with the "MUFC" jacquard material.

The jersey also features crafted ribbed collars in red and black, a Trefoil logo, the club's crest and bold sponsor iconography. The official site introduces the piece as follows:

"From the stadium to the sidewalk, stand proud in Old Trafford style."

The jersey is complemented with matching shorts, which also features the "MUFC" branding lettering on the side. Both pieces come finished in a woven fabric material, which recreates the look of the decade-ago worn jerseys.

Another prominent piece includes Bench Jacket, which is inspired by the piece worn by the manager of the club team. The upper is recreated with a modern shell. The entire collection comes clad in red, white, blue and black color schemes.

The collaborative collection can be availed via the e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers.

