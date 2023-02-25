PUMA x AC Milan x KOCHÉ Fourth jersey kit: Price, release date, and more explored

The current AC Milan Fourth Kit is among the highlights of a brand-new special capsule that Puma is releasing in collaboration with Paris-based label Koche and Italian football club AC Milan. The terrific triad's latest jersey integrates a pixelated interpretation of the iconic AC Milan team colors, black and red, in a game-ready stripe pattern.

The latest 8-bit glory will be used to reinterpret the new Rossonero reality. The terrific triad combines performance tech and street-inspired couture with the club's heritage to launch a match-ready collection.

The latest collaborative collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma, Koche, AC Milan, and select retailers on February 23, 2023. The jersey will debut on the field on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8:45 p.m. during the Serie A fixture of the men's first team in Atalanta, San Siro.

PUMA x AC Milan x KOCHÉ Fourth jersey kit will be released alongside goalkeeper kit, shorts, and a pre-match jacket

The latest Fourth jersey gives the most importance to the club's heritage. The jersey's design showcases a new pixelated universe in which the imagination co-exists with reality in a completely red-and-black palette. The otherwise two-toned black and red jersey is given an attractive touch and an original interpretation by adding a touch of gold to it.

The latest Fourth jersey draws inspiration from new digital pieces that make use of all the cutting-edge PUMA tech and are suitable for use both on and off the field. In an official press release, Marco Mueller, Puma Senior Head of Product Line Management Apparel Licensed, talks about the details of the jersey:

"Pixels are the atoms of digital images. They can be reminiscent of 8-bit games, nostalgic early internet graphics and take a contemporary form in the shape of Crypto punks, which are at the center of pop culture today."

Christelle Kocher, the founder as well as the creative director of Koche, commented upon the jersey kit:

"It was such an honor for me to work on this cult jersey. I am a football fan and AC Milan is one of the most iconic football clubs of all time. I am very proud to bring an elegant KOCHÉ touch to AC Milan players on the pitch. It was a real pleasure to deep dive into AC Milan’s DNA and give my modern take on the red and black stripes.”

The design seamlessly blends a realistic environment with the digital world and celebrates the innovative nature of the football club.

Lastly, Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Office of AC Milan, also commented upon the kit and its design:

“This Fourth kit designed by PUMA and KOCHÉ is the perfect incarnation of AC Milan’s innovative drive to be a pioneer and a trend setter. With its ability to incorporate our red and black colors with gold and its modern design, the kit combines heritage and innovation, and it is a testament to AC Milan’s ability to merge football and fashion in a credible and authentic way.”

The jersey was launched in two iterations, including the Authentic jersey, which features an ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL technology, which is sweat-wicking. The two functions perform together to make the jersey lightweight and comfortable.

The fourth jersey is also available in the Replica variation, which features dryCELL technology and is made entirely of recycled polyester. Starting on February 23, 2023, the full collection will be available via the websites of all three labels for a price range of $100 to $150.

