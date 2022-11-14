Where to buy the Puma x AC Milan "Paninani Era" collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The German-based sportswear giant Puma is continuing its partnership with the Italian football team AC Milan to present a streetwear collection inspired by the Milanese Paninari subculture. Dubbed the Paninari Era, they're offering consumers an apparel and footwear collection.

The bundle is different from what the dynamic duo usually prepare as they move from the field to the streets with a streetwear collection. The latest collaboration was launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Puma, AC Milan, and select retailers on November 12, 2022. It can also be brought from all Rossoneri stores.

Details about the newly released Puma x AC Milan "Paninani Era" collaboration featuring apparel and footwear lines

Newly released Puma x AC Milan "Paninani Era" collaboration featuring apparel and footwear lines (Image via AC Milan)

For Milan's youth, the Paninari subculture is eminent and it established a new code for everyone in 1980s by bringing in new styles. It can be characterized by its vibrant colors that set it apart from its contemporaries. The official press release has this to say about the collection:

"Channeling the acute eye for detail that characterized Paninari style, the latest PUMA x AC Milan Collection reinterprets and reignites the Paninari style for a new generation."

In the latest collaboration, the dynamic duo are bringing a streetwear collection that is personal and intimate, and can be seen being themed upon the 1899-founded club, San Siro. It pays tribue to the cultural phenomenon of the popular look followed in Milan and Italy - the Paninari.

Paninari had a major fashion influence in Italy and Milan in the 1980s and it was a style that can still be seen referenced by fashionistas and designers today. The offering features multiple apparel items that are casual yet chic. A few pieces in the collection include:

Puffer Jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $328. Hoodie, which can be availed at a retail price of $115. Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $52. Pants, which can be availed at a retail price of $127. Puffer Coat, which can be availed at a retail price of $341.

The collection comprises items such as hoodies, tees, and long-sleeved polos. Additionally, multiple tailored silhouettes such as pants, and cut-and-sew items like trousers, plus outerwear items like insulated puffer jackets and puffer coats are also on offer.

Other than apparel, the collection offers two colorways each of the Puma RX-737 and the Weekend sneakers. Both the offerings feature multiple nods to the Milan's San Siro stadium. These nods can be seen through the mentions such as "Solo Con Te" lettering, which translates into "Only With You" in English.

The RX-737 silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $100 in "Nimbus Cloud-Amazon Green" and "White-Peacoat" colorways. The Weekend sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $120 in brown and white hues.

The collaborative collection dives into the archives of the German sportswear giant by reliving the golden age of the 60s and 70s' football. The collaboration amalgamates the fashion and culture of Milan to develop off-pitch items. The entire collection is currently available via the official website of Puma, AC Milan, and stores of Rossoneri.

Poll : 0 votes