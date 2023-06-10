Moncler x Fragment design collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Milan-based luxury fashion house, Moncler, has once again partnered with its longtime collaborator Fragment design for yet another collection, which was made public recently. The two highly sought after labels have co-designed a wide assortment of ready-to-wear designs that feature various patterns and styles comprising of clothing items, footwear pieces, and accessories.

The Moncler x Fragment design collaborative collection arrived on June 8, 2023, exclusively via the online website of Moncler. Following this, the wider launch took place on June 9, 2023, through the offline stores worldwide. The price range for this high-end collection starts from $345 and goes upto a whopping of $3,435.

Moncler x Fragment design apparel and sneaker range offers forward-thinking designs

Take a look at other designs offered under their launch (Image via Moncler)

Moncler and Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment design labels have been working together so extensively that it's only logical that their collaborations eventually expand.

The two businesses have been joining forces since 2018, when they collaborated on a collection of coats, vests, and sweatshirts for the Fall/Winter season.

This season, both companies' vision is expressed through collaboration with LOVOT, an affectionate robot developed by an eponymous Japanese firm. For the unfamiliar, Hiroshi Fujiwara initially revealed his collaborative LOVOT at Moncler's January 2023 The Art of Genius exhibition in London.

The latest campaign is filmed in Seoul, South Korea, and stars the Italian label's ambassador Hwang Minhyun, who sports a variety of the pieces, including a varsity jacket covered with co-branding.

Other items from the new partnership include hooded puffers, denim jeans, and long-sleeved tees, as well as slip-on skater-style footwear and hefty puffer boots.

Items offered under the collaborative collection

Here's a full rundown of everything being offered as part of the collaboration:

1) Logo motif t-shirt priced at $345.

2) Logo motif zip-up hoodie marked at $895.

3) Daffodil Down Shacket is marked at $1,720.

4) Varsity Fleece Cardigan is priced at $1,030.

5) Canvas Tote bag is marked at $1,105.

6) Marsh Down Vest is priced at $1,650.

7) Acanthus Short Down Jacket is marked at $2,340.

8) Logo t-shirt is sold for $375.

9) Bucket hat is priced for $455.

10) Dotter Windbreaker is priced for $1,595.

11) Amaranth Short down jacket is marked at $1,720.

12) Anthericum Down jacket is priced at $2,405.

13) Floral Motif Hoodie is marked with $760 price tag.

14) Crossbody phone case is priced at $435.

15) Loose fit jeans is priced for $730.

16) Celsia Down Varsity Jacket is priced at $3,435. It is online exclusive.

17) Bomber jacket is marked at $3,435.

18) Houndstooth mini skirt is marked at $825.

19) Wool beanie is marked at $345.

20) Argyle wool and cashmere sweater is priced at $950.

21) Coriander down cape is priced for $2,885.

22) Fennel packable parka jacket is marked at $1,460.

23) Vulcan Frgmt Slip On Sneakers are priced at $590.

There are more designer options launched by the two brands in apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Don't miss out on the newly launched collection, if you're planning to spruce up your wardrobe with chic outfit options.

