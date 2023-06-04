Amine x New Balance 2023 Collaboration: Everything we know so far 

Grammy-nominated Portland, Oregon, rapper and performer Amine is a familiar face to New Balance. Since April 2022, he has worn numerous NB styles as a brand ambassador for the Boston-based athletic gear brand. However, he is now expanding their cooperation by launching his own footwear collection with New Balance later this year.

A 2023 release of the Amine x New Balance collaboration will release through New Balance and a few online and physical retailers. Although the retail price has not yet been disclosed, we may anticipate that it will be comparable to that of other high-end New Balance products.

Fans and other interested readers will have to stick around for the official details of the collab’s lineup. You can easily sign up on the NB’s webpage for timely alerts on the same.

Amine x New Balance collaboration

Amine hinted at his sneaker project with a billboard in his native town that shows wooden banana baskets placed next to the text "A Kid From Portland Has His Own Sneaker." There are no further details about the partnership so far. The billboard also features a brown and yellow color design, which might be a nod to the sneaker's color scheme. This banana-themed billboard also seems to be associated with Amine’s Club Banana label.

The rapper’s Club Banana clothing line, which he introduced in 2020, is renowned for its colorful and fun designs drawing on his Ethiopian ancestry and his enthusiasm for anime and cartoons.

While the particular model chosen for the partnership is unknown, Amine has been spotted sporting classic styles including the 990v3, 2002R, and 992, as well as more contemporary models like the 327 and 5740. He can add his own unique twist to one of these well-liked Made in USA products, or he might even develop a brand-new hybrid or signature style.

Amine has previously collaborated with the Boston-based sneaker giant on artistic endeavors. He collaborated with the brand and director Adam Daniel to release the short film "Limbo" in 2020. In the movie, Amine wore a variety of NB trainers as he investigated various facets of his cultural and personal identity.

In December 2020, he also participated in a virtual performance put on by New Balance, where he played some of the songs from his most recent album, "Limbo."

New Balance has recently worked with other musicians besides Amine. Big names like Action Bronson, Jack Harlow, Jaden Smith, and Bad Bunny have also partnered with the activewear company on a number of shoe projects that capture their distinct personalities and fashion instincts.

In order to broaden its appeal and reach a larger audience, NB appears to be drawing on the cultural significance as well as creative vision of these artists.

More about the renowned artist Amine

The 2016 smash track Caroline boosted the career of rapper, singer, and songwriter Amine into the public eye. Over the year, he released his popular albums, including Good for You (2017), Limbo (2020), and Kaytraminé (2023), the latter of which was a joint effort with producer Kaytranada.

The artist has also worked with other fashion companies like Helmut Lang, who included him in their 2018 promotion together with Kanye West and Solange Knowles. Additionally, in 2019, he collaborated with Opening Ceremony to design a limited-edition capsule line that featured sweatshirts, tees, and hats with his distinctive smiley face design.

