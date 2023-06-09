New Balance MADE in USA Season 3 collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Hints of New Balance's upcoming MADE in USA line has been surfacing on the internet in recent months. In addition to new 990v6s and 990v4s, Teddy Santis' Season 3 collection goes beyond the 990 series, bringing new colors of underrated classics like the 998 and 996.

The Santis-led New Balance Made in USA Season 3 collection will be available for purchase throughout the next few weeks. The New Balance 990v6 “White/Purple” colorway is ready for launch on June 16, 2023. Interested readers can buy these pairs and other upcoming colorways of the collection at New Balance and its associated retailers, both online and in-store.

Sizing availability will vary depending on the pair, as some will be available in full-family sizes while others will only be available in adult sizes. Based on the silhouette, retail costs will vary from 190 USD to 220 USD for each pair.

New Balance MADE in USA Season 3 collection will offer multiple color options for different sneaker models

Here's a closer look at the upcoming MADE in USA 990v6 Purple/White colorway (Image via NB)

Created by Teddy Santis, New Balance has recently released a first peek of their forthcoming Season 3 Made in USA collection. Santis, who founded Aime Leon Dore, began his creative direction for New Balance the previous year with the goal of providing an innovative viewpoint to the brand's well-established shapes. The renowned creative director's Season 3 is eagerly anticipated after two great seasons of revamping and introducing new colors.

The description of the upcoming MADE in USA 990v6 “White/Purple” shoes on the brand’s webpage reads:

“The designers of the first 990 were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The MADE in USA 990v6 embraces this original mandate, with a series of performance-inspired updates. The upper dispenses with the standard midfoot saddle, allowing the pigskin and synthetic overlays to flow from heel to toe across the mesh underlay, for a speedy, streamlined look.”

It further continues:

“While the evolved design marks one of the most dramatic changes from one generation model to the next that the 990 has ever seen, the greatest leap forward occurs on the inside. The addition of FuelCell midsole cushioning means that the evolution of the 990 can be felt as much as it can be seen.”

This season, the sportswear brand is introducing nine fresh colorways for four of its most recognisable designs - the 990v6, 990v4, 996, and 998. Among these are three new 990v6 colorways: the formerly announced "Cream Tan" and "Magenta Pop," as well as an undisclosed "Green Yellow" variant.

Having a yellow top along with green highlights that contains the branding, this last pair has a similar color scheme to one of the 996s. Moreover, a pink, white, silver, and cream-colored 996 with pigskin suede as well as a purple suede-covered 990v4 stand out from the rest of the collection.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming New Balance MADE in USA Season 3 collection that will be offered in the coming weeks. Those who are interested in copping these new designs, they can sign up on the NB’s official website for timely alerts on the drops.

