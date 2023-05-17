New Balance x Aime Leon Dore 650R "UNC" sneakers: Everything we know so far

New Balance, the Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, is once again collaborating with the New York-based fashion boutique Aime Leon Dore and its founder Teddy Santis to launch a brand-new makeover of the 650R sneaker model in "UNC" makeover.

The beloved dynamic duo are coming together after releasing the iconic makeover of the reimagined NB 1906R sneakers on May 4, 2023. The duo also worked together to launch three new makeovers of the classic NB 860v2 sneaker model in April 2023. Other than the NB 1906R and NB 860v2, the duo has also worked together to give a spin to the 550, 650R and Rainier boots.

A release date for the collaborative 650R "UNC" sneakers hasn't been announced by the two labels yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released in 2023 via the e-commerce site of New Balance, Aime Leon Dore and select retailers.

More about upcoming New Balance x Aime Leon Dore 650R "UNC" sneakers

Upcoming New Balance x Aime Leon Dore 650R "UNC" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Other than Nike and Adidas, New Balance, the Massachusetts-based sportswear label, has also stood out in its collaborative efforts in recent years.

The label has collaborated with multiple iconic labels, designers and artists in recent years. One of the most successful global partners among them is the Teddy Santis-founded Aime Leon Dore label.

The dynamic duo's partnership has been one of the ways for New Balance to increase their streetwear credibility. The dynamic duo has been frequent partners and has continued to garner the attention of the sneaker community globally with their timeless designs.

Their latest collaborative shoe makeover of the 650R marks the third collaborative offering of the New York City-based fashion label, Aime Leon Dore and Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear behemoth, in 2023.

The 650R sneaker model channels the designs from the NB 550s with its overall shape, but the 550s were in low-cut form, and the 650R integrates a high-cut silhouette.

The upper of the silhouette comes constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh, which gives a cozy vibe. The shoe is given both practical and aesthetical features. The shoe model's high-top ankle collar is constructed with plush material to add comfort, while the EVA cup sole supplies support.

The shoes come clad in white, light blue and gum hues. The base of the shoe is clad in white color, which is accentuated on the mesh material and leather overlays of the sneakers. Pops of UNC blue, which is associated with the University of Carolina's team colors, are embellished on the sneaker details.

UNC Blue is added on the piping details, collar overlays and outline of the signature "N" insignia. More branding details are added with the "NEW BALANCE" lettering on the ankle collars, heels and insoles, and the "650" branding on the heels and insoles.

The look is finished off with the addition of white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles. The pair is expected to drop via the e-commerce sites of both New Balance and the Teddy Santis-helmed Aime Leon Dore labels at a retail price of $165 in the coming months.

