Aime Leon Dore's New Balance 650R: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the sneakers collab

Following a New Balance apparel collaboration for SS22 which was released on April 7, 2022, Aime Leon Dore is back in partnership with the label to bring a New Balance 650R collab.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R was offered to fans last summer via pre-order in July 2021 in green, gray, and navy options. This time around, the duo is releasing a fresh colorway in red with the other three in the form of a raffle on Aime Leon Dore's website for $165 until April 19, 2022, at 11.59 pm ET.

More about the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R footwear collection

Previously seen in the summer of 2021 for pre-orders, New Balance 650R is making its way back on the official platform.

But this time around, the collection won't be for everyone. The collaboration exclusively offers the New Balance 650R and can only be availed by the fans winning the raffle.

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R channels the designs from the New Balance 550s with its overall shape and simplistic color palette. However, the 550s were in low-top form, and the 650R integrates high-top form.

The 650R sneaker's upper is constructed with a feature of the collaboration's signature mesh leather. The shoes have cozy vibes with both physical and aesthetical features. The 650R's high-top ankle is made of plush material to supply comfort, while the EVA cup sole in the shoe guarantees support during game time.

The shoe collaboration collection mimicks the four original colorways of the P550 Basketball Oxford style, with their upper accentuating the white/cream yellow-tinted upper. The white base has overlays in a secondary accent, dominating the iconic shoes. The secondary hue upon the white base color reflects the athletic wear in a vintage twist and reflects classic team uniforms.

All four colorways have a co-branding logo applied onto the tongue tags, with the heel tabs alternatively doing the name branding on the rear of the shoes. Finishing off the look, the upper sits on the rubber outsoles.

The four new colorways for the 650R are Navy Blue, Green, Red, and gray. All four can be attained by entering the raffle on the e-commerce site, aimeleondore.com.

The shoes are available for $165 in the size range of 4 to 13 UK. One can enter the raffle until April 19, 2022, at noon ET, and with the successful entry, they will be notified via e-mail. After a successful entry, consumers will be notified through e-mail in the days following the draw. The winners will be chosen at random, according to the website.

ALD / NB Masaryk Community Gym (Image via Aime Leon Dore)

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 650R arrives with more collaborative news of the two labels. The powerful duo has also collaborated for the launch of Masaryk Community Gym, which was announced by Aime Leon Dore to the public on April 17, 2022. The campaign line behind the opening of the collaboration's community gym reads:

"International Friendship Through Basketball."

The mural by Jacob Rochester is seen on the poster wall with another collaborative video sharing their experience with basketball. All the players are spotted on the court in the collaborative footwear and apparel line of the ALD x New Balance.

