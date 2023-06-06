5 best New Balance sneakers for 2023 

New Balance (NB) sneakers are widely regarded as some of the most comfortable and well-fitting on the market. In addition, the brand offers a large selection of sizes and widths to suit a wide variety of individuals. Many people, especially those with unique problems with their feet, have appreciated the brand's dedication to ease and fit.

In addition, New Balance is well-known for using only the finest materials and craftsmanship in all its products. This company only uses high-quality materials in its footwear, which ensures durability. Sneakerheads looking for long-lasting footwear can trust New Balance because of the brand's exceptional manufacturing and attention to detail.

An infinite supply of New Balance sneakers can compete with, if not surpass, the performance, design, and colorways of other footwear brands. Here's a rundown of the top New Balance sneaker colorways, some of which initially dropped in previous years but still look fresh as ever to wear in 2023.

The 327 and four other New Balance sneakers to wear in 2023

1) New Balance Women's 574 Core sneaker

The 574 may be the most unexpected star in the New Balance lineup. Instead of serving as a showpiece for ground-breaking technology, the 574 was designed to be a dependable shoe capable of effectively carrying out various tasks. As a result, its primary focus was on versatility.

The modest and unadorned adaptability of the 574 is precisely what propelled it into the ranks of all-time greats and made it a legend. With a hybrid road/trail design, the shoes are hailed for their comfort and durability. As a result, the 574 has become a mainstay in closets all over the world. The 574 has also become synonymous with the boundary-pushing style of NB, and virtually anyone can wear it.

This shoe has a classic look, a comfortable midsole, and is incredibly roomy. The first version of the Women's 574 Core OG model was introduced in 1988, and ever since, there have been a great number of new iterations introduced, the most recent of which was released in February of 2023.

Sneakerheads can purchase this pair of sneakers on the official retail site of NB for $90.00.

2) New Balance 327

In the 1970s, recreational running began to gain popularity, and as a result, the standard for running footwear increased. By today's standards, the era's designs may be deemed overly simplistic, but the decade in question is notable for being the time when running shoes came into their own.

The 327 boldly reorganizes historical design components with a modern approach, recasting the 1970s in a new light. This was done in order to create a shoe that focuses on the 1970s as a time of innovation. The shoe's angular reworking of the classic wedge form its oversized and asymmetrically applied 'N' branding, its wraparound, trail-inspired lug outsole, and more make it stand out as one of the top NB shoes.

The 327 was released in 2020 and is available for $100 at the official NB retail site and offline stores.

3) New Balance 650

In response to the overwhelming demand for a high-top version of the 550, New Balance designed the brand-new 650 silhouettes. The on-court designs of the 1980s blended supporting elements with epic dimensions. In contrast, the on-court style of the 650 is more streamlined and ready to wear.

A conventional leather top is taken to the next level with a puff and stitch collar. Additionally, the shoe's raised construction is applied to every detail with a raw-edged leather eyerow.

The 650 was first introduced to the public in 1989 and has since undergone numerous revisions throughout the year. Currently, the model can be purchased for $99 on the official New Balance retail website.

4) New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid

People enjoy the concept of having an exciting experience in nature, but there is more to the world of nature than just breathing clean air and taking in beautiful sights. Uneven ground, dirt, and dampness all act as obstacles when it comes to footwear, necessitating a specific construction. The Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid is a specialized, off-road application of the brand's most advanced running technology.

It is designed for individuals who take the phrase "going off the beaten path" very literally. The Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid creates a protective shell of durability and traction around the iconic Fresh Foam X cushioning by utilizing a Vibram Megagrip outsole, a mid-cut synthetic upper, and toe protection.

The Fresh Foam X Hierro Mid was released in March 2023 and is available for $160 at the official NB retail site.

5) New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12

The fact that 1080 is not only the most advanced running shoe but also the most adaptable model separates it from other models in the NB lineup. The much-loved sneakers offer top-of-the-line performance to all types of runners and are effective for sneakerheads training for a competition or just trying to catch a train.

The ultimate underfoot cushioning experience has been fine-tuned with new midsole mapping, which distributes more foam to wider regions of the midsole and increases flexibility in the narrower areas. The result is a smooth transition from one stage of the experience to the next. The upper construction of the shoe displays the same ultra-modern aesthetic that defines its overall design. Combining an engineered Hypoknit top with the supportive, second-skin-like fit that the v12 offers, results in a more streamlined overall design.

The Fresh Foam X 1080v12 was released in 2022 and is available for $160 via the official retail site of NB.

When it comes to sneakers, New Balance has become one of the most devoted shoe companies. These five styles are only a small sample of what NB has been providing the sneaker community with for decades.

