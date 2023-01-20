New Balance Fresh Foam BB "Paris" sneakers will be launched on January 20, 2023 

New Balance, the Boston, Massachusetts-based athleisure and footwear genius, has unveiled a brand new 'Fresh Foam BB' sneaker model. It is the latest addition to NB's basketball sneaker catalog. The shoe was worn by Zach LaVine on January 19, 2023, in Chicago Bulls against the Detroit Pistons.

The most recent colorway of the shoe is called Paris because the NBA game was played there. The Fresh Foam BB basketball shoe midsole features the iconic award-winning Fresh Foam technology. The pair is slated to release via the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers later today, January 20, 2023.

More about the upcoming New Balance Fresh Foam BB sneakers "Paris" colorway

The upcoming New Balance Fresh Foam BB sneakers "Paris" colorway was debuted on-court by Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine on January 19, 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

New Balance unveiled its latest basketball shoe, Fresh Foam BB, via an official press release on January 19, 2023. The shoe was later seen at the feet of Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine in Paris as he played against the Detroit Pistons.

In an official press release, the New Balance-sponsored basketball player and two-time NBA All-Star Zack LaVine commented upon the shoe:

“I have been working with the New Balance design team on this launch since I first joined the brand, so I am really excited to be able to talk about it and wear it on court. The combination of the soft ride with the right mix of stability allows me to focus on my game while my feet stay fresh.”

The Fresh Foam BB sneakers were designed by the NB team using the latest technology in data-to-design to deliver precisely tuned cushioning underfoot. The basketball sneaker model is best for players who can play effortlessly throughout the court.

In an official press release, Trent Casper, General Manager for Performance basketball at NB, commented upon the shoe's distinct technology:

“With the addition of the new Fresh Foam BB to our hoops line, we now offer innovative comfort and performance for every style of play. The Fresh Foam BB gives players optimal cushioning with a smooth heal to toe transition. We continue to design for the position less player and the Fresh Foam BB gives athletes another on-court option that will help keep their feet fresh in the fourth.”

The TPU cage built on the lateral side of the shoe and the cushioned ride are the most noticeable aspects of the shoe's design. Players can make precise cuts because of the TPU cage's form-fitting capabilities. FitWeave technology is used to create a seamless, lightweight, one-piece top for the shoe that offers both comfort and support.

The Fresh Foam BB "Paris" colorway is inspired by the colorful aesthetics found in Rue Cremieux's architecture, which features a bright and bold color palette. The colorway can be availed via New Balance's website starting later today, January 20, 2023, at a retail price of $130.

The "Virtual" colorway, the second, will be made available on February 3, 2023. The blue, yellow, and red colors of the Fresh Foam BB "Virtual" sneakers are inspired by the digital expansion of the game and the love for the players.

