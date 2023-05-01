PLAY COMME des GARÇONS x Converse Pro Leather sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored 

The PLAY COMME des GARÇONS and Converse collaboration is a partnership between the two brands that feature the iconic heart and eye logo of Comme des Garçons on Converse shoes. The collaboration has resulted in several different styles of shoes, including the Chuck Taylor silhouette. To note, it also has been successful and popular among fans of both brands.

The PLAY COMME des GARÇONS x Converse Pro Leather collection was first released in 2015 and has since been restocked. A new version of the shoe is coming soon on May 5, 2023. The price tag for the upcoming pair is $153 and it will be available via Dover Street Market Ginza and PLAY COMME des GARÇONS stores.

The latest PLAY COMME des GARÇONS x Converse Pro Leather sneakers feature ''heart on the toe''

The collaboration between PLAY COMME des GARÇONS and Converse Pro Leather has been a successful partnership that has produced some of the most iconic and sought-after sneakers in recent years.

The PLAY heart emblem has been placed on the toe of the shoe for the first time ever in the lineup's decade-long association, with the top part of the heart visible poking out. The style is finished off with rubber sole pieces and insoles that have a co-branding design.

The two brands have released several iterations of the Converse Pro Leather with the heart logo, each one featuring different colors and materials. Some of the most notable collaborations include the 2013 collection, which featured a black leather version of the sneaker with a bright red heart logo, and the 2015 collection, which featured a white leather version with a red heart logo and a contrasting black stripe on the side.

PLAY COMME des GARÇONS and Converse have a longstanding collaboration history, which began in 2009. The two brands have worked together to create unique iterations of the Converse Pro Leather sneaker, a classic basketball shoe that was first introduced in the 1970s.

The first collaboration between the luxury brand and Converse was released in 2009 and featured the iconic heart logo designed by PLAY's founder, Rei Kawakubo. The heart logo is known for its simple and playful design, with a distinct round shape and two eyes that convey a sense of childlike innocence.

In addition to the heart logo, the luxury brand has also incorporated other design elements into their Converse collaborations, such as polka dots and stripes. The collaborations have been popular among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike, with each release generating a lot of buzz and excitement.

New Converse Pro Leather sneakers (Image via COMME des GARÇONS)

The collaboration between PLAY COMME des GARÇONS and Converse has been a longstanding and successful partnership that has produced some of the most iconic and recognizable sneakers in recent years. The collaboration has been popular among both sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers, and each release generates a lot of excitement and anticipation. Their partnership is a prime example of successful brand collaboration, where two brands with distinct identities come together to create something unique and captivating.

