Union LA x Converse CX-PRO SK OX “Beige” sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

Union LA and Converse reunited again to release a new version of Converse CX-PRO SK OX dressed in Beige. On April 28, 2023, the new pair will drop exclusively via Union Tokyo at a price of ¥17,600 ($131 USD).

The collaboration between the two brands has brought together two iconic brands to create a collection of sneakers that blend classic and modern design elements, which has since become a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and fashion fans. Their collaboration is known for its attention to detail and unique design elements, such as mismatched colors and materials. The partnership has also expanded beyond sneakers to include apparel and accessories.

Union LA x Converse CX-PRO SK OX “Beige” sneakers have been updated with premium construction

The shoe comes in a "Beige" hue and is called the Union LA x Converse Skateboarding CX-PRO SK OX+/UN. It features contrasting white components on the sneaker Chevron with the famous Star logo on the side.

Overlays with toes, white eyelets, toe caps, tongue tags, printed insoles and leather lining are some of the other details. Union brand labels at the back, sole foxing with star marks and heel license plates along with bright yellow outsoles made from rubber round out the style of the shoe.

Chris Gibbs worked closely with Converse Skateboarding to redesign the Converse CX-PRO SK OX for this partnership. The CX-PRO SK OX is based on the classic CX PRO-250, retaining that bike's classic good looks but updating them with modern materials and craftsmanship.

Union LA and Converse have collaborated on several other sneaker releases, including the Union x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star '70 "Gore-Tex" collection, which added waterproofing technology to the classic sneaker, and the Union x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star "Election Day" collection, which featured designs inspired by the American political process.

The Converse CX-PRO SK OX is a modern sneaker that is part of Converse's CX line, featuring updated designs and innovative materials for enhanced performance and comfort. The shoe was first introduced in 2019 and quickly gained popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and skaters alike.

The design of the Converse CX-PRO SK OX draws inspiration from classic Converse silhouettes, such as the Chuck Taylor All Star, but features several updates and enhancements. The upper is made from a combination of durable canvas and suede materials and features a reinforced toe cap for added durability. Additionally, the shoe has Converse's CX foam technology, providing responsive cushioning and support.

One of the key features of the CX-PRO SK OX is its traction outsole, which is specifically designed for skateboarding. The outsole features a herringbone tread pattern for enhanced grip and durability and is made from a rubber compound that is both flexible and abrasion-resistant.

Union LA x Converse CX-PRO SK OX “Beige” (Image via HB)

The Converse CX-PRO SK OX is a modern take on the classic skate shoe, featuring updated materials and technology for improved performance and comfort. It has quickly become a favorite among skaters and sneaker enthusiasts and is a testament to Converse's commitment to innovation and design.

Last year, after releasing the model in "White", Union LA and Converse again re-introducing the shoe in "Beige" in 2023. Thus, keep an eye on Union Tokyo to grab the first pair.

