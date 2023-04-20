Where to get BoTT x Converse footwear collection: Price and more details explored

Converse sneakers have become an iconic fashion staple and are recognized around the world. The company has collaborated with various artists and designers, including Tyler the Creator, Comme des Garçons, and Off-White, to create unique and innovative versions of their classic sneakers.

The brand has now collaborated with the Japanese footwear and apparel brand BoTT for a new skateboarding pack that features the Deckstar and CX-Pro models. The collaboration is BoTT's debut with the sneaker brand, and the shoes are adorned with sparkles. The new BoTT x Converse footwear collection is available on the official website of BoTT and Converse Japan for $139 to $180 USD.

BoTT x Converse footwear collection features Deckstar and CX-Pro

The new version of Deckstar and CX-Pro (Image via BoTT)

The footwear collection features two new skate silhouettes, the CX-PRO and the Deckstar, with a vintage yet novel take on them. The design of the shoes is inspired by vintage Americana, which is a space that Converse cemented its legacy in. The shoes are adorned with sparkles, and the mood and best parts of a bygone era are summoned through BoTT's TEITO.

The first pair is a high-top canvas, consisting of a pair of blue suede and canvas CX-Pros that are skateboard-ready. The overlay panels are stitched in a contrasting color, while the heel strap is decorated with the sparkling emblems that were popular in BoTT gear last year. The dark blue heel flags and the star insignia on the forefoot midsole are nice touches.

On the other hand, the Deckstar Elite is back in skate specs after a long absence. Premium Nubuck covers the uppers, while angular laces evoke the look of vintage leather footwear. Rubber outsoles are optimized for gripping tape and pavement, and a replacement shoelace with a decorative circular cord is connected.

Founder and designer of BoTT, TEITO is a Tokyo-based graphic designer, artist, and creative who is pushing his brand to go global through a purist's approach to vintage Americana. As such, BoTT produces apparel with a lean towards American retro. BoTT's TEITO summons the mood and best parts of a bygone era, and through this shared trajectory comes an old but not tired, vintage yet novel take on some of Converse's skate silhouettes.

The sneaker brand stated on its official website:

"BoTT graphic designer, artist, and creator TEITO. The brand name "BoTT" is derived from "Birth Of The Teenager" and develops attractive items that have a fresh tension unique to youth, but with a good balance that relaxes the shoulders. One of the attractions is the edgy graphics, including the pop and classic brand logo on the item."

The new version of Deckstar and CX-Pro canvases from the new BoTT x Converse footwear collection is now available via the official websites of the two brands. Therefore, grab a pair before it’s all out of stock!

