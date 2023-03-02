Patta x Converse One Star Pro "4 Leaf Clover" collection: Price and more details explored 

The Patta x Converse One Star Pro "4 Leaf Clover" is the shoe for you if you're feeling lucky this season. The subject of the most recent collaboration between the All-Star brand and the Dutch streetwear and sneaker boutique is the combination of passion, perseverance, and good fortune that it takes to succeed.

The Patta x Converse One Star Pro 4 Leaf Clover capsule collection will be made available in men's sizes through Patta, Converse, and a few select retailers online and in-store, globally, sometime in March 2023 for about $110.

Patta x Converse One Star Pro "4 Leaf Clover" shoes will be released with matching apparel capsule collection

Take a closer look at the collaborative sneakers (Image via Patta)

Patta is jumping right back into the collaborative ring to announce a brand new team-up with Converse after beginning the year by partnering with Reebok to bring an all-black Club C to the table.

The brand's latest venture with Converse includes a One Star Pro and four-piece gear collection in honor of St. Patrick's Day, inspired by the four-leaf clover and motivated by the luck, passion, and effort it takes to achieve success.

Patta’s official web page describes the collab as,

“The latest Patta x Converse collaboration centers the luck, passion and effort it takes to be successful. Four-leaf clovers rarely appear in nature, so it’s only right to consider it a little serendipitous if you spot one.”

Here's a closer look at the heel areas of the shoes (Image via Patta)

The advertisement for the collection stars Erykah Badu, a legend of R&B and Soul, who is seen wearing each one of the capsule's distinctive pieces. The footwear that stands out from the rest of the group is a pair of sneakers with hairy suede uppers in a shade of brown that is probably meant to depict the soil where clovers thrive.

Patta trademarks have been placed on the tongues as well as clover motifs have been added to the One Star emblems. The "4 Leaf Clover" phrase is repeated in molds that lie just above the midsoles, and the laces come in an all-black color.

Additionally, the two parties have prepared a hoodie made of brush-back terry fleece, a reversible padded jacket with utility pockets on the inside, cargo-pocketed pants, and oversized t-shirts with co-branded graphics.

Take a closer look at the items offered under the apparel lineup (Image via Sportskeeda)

The T-Shirt has an oversized fit and is made of enzyme-washed cotton. On the left side of the chest, a rubber screen-printed image is enhanced, and on the back, a screen-printed star patch is embellished with a 4 Leaf Clover image. The T-shirt comes in two color schemes.

Meanwhile, brush-back terry fleece was used to make the Utility Fleece Hoodie. The hoodie has a double zipper with two side pockets, one of which is tucked on the right side. With the Reversible Padded Vest, the second zipper is compatible.

A co-branded emblem is added to the left side of the chest, a star chevron is stitched on the right sleeve, and a Converse insignia is added to the hood. A screen-printed Patta logo, an appliquéd star patch, and an embroidered 4 Leaf Clover design on the back serve as additional features.

This lineup will offer oversized tees (Image via Sportskeeda)

An enzyme-washed cotton canvas is used to make the Cargo Pants. The Cargo Pants include belt loops, cargo pockets on the sides of the thighs, a zipper fly closure, and a drawstring ankle accent with a webbing cord.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Patta x Converse collection that will soon be available for purchase. Check out the brands’ official web page for the launch details of this lineup.

Poll : 0 votes