What time will Alexis Sablone x Converse AS-1 Pro sneakers drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

Converse AS-1 Pro is a revolutionary breakthrough in the world of athletic shoes. It is designed to support a wide range of activities, providing athletes with the support they need to perform their best. With a lightweight design and superior cushioning, Converse AS-1 Pro is perfect for running, basketball, and other sports. Alexis Sablone is now dropping her first-ever signature sneaker with the Converse AS-1 Pro.

Alexis Sablone is a professional skateboarder, artist, and architect. She's been in the skateboarding industry since she was young and is an unstoppable force. She won a number of gold medals at the popular X Games and became the first woman ever to win the Street League Skateboarding Super Crown Championship.

Alexis Sablone and Converse have come together to reintroduce the AS-1 Pro sneakers, which will launch on May 2. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the pair at 10:00 am EDT for $80 from the official website of Converse.

Alexis Sablone x Converse AS-1 Pro sneakers feature enhanced board control and increased cushioning

The new AS-1 Pro was designed by Sablone using input from Converse's basketball and court styles from the 1980s, mixed with advanced technology. The athlete's show-stopping approach is reflected in the sneakers, which are fashioned from fine white leather and have dark green highlights on the forefoot TPU pods, CONS-branded tabs of the heel, and medial Converse logos.

Ankles and tongues have model-specific insignia, and the shoes are finished off with the first-ever skateboard cupsole by Converse, which provides additional cushioning and better board control.

The Converse AS-1 Pro sneakers, also known as the One Star Pro, have several features. They are low-top skate shoes with a rubber-backed suede upper. These sneakers come with an OrthoLite insole that offers cushioning and support to one's feet. This can help reduce fatigue and provide comfort during long sessions.

Alexis Sablone x Converse AS-1 Pro sneakers (Image via Converse)

The outsole of the One Star Pro features CONS traction rubber, which is designed to provide excellent grip and durability on a variety of surfaces. It features the iconic Converse star logo on the side, as well as a unique cut-out star design on the heel. This gives the sneakers a distinct look that is popular among skateboarders and fashion-conscious individuals.

Converse introduced the first look of the model mentioning:

"Meet CONS most innovative skate model to date, brought to you by one of the world's best skateboarders, Alexis Sablone--the AS-1 Pro. Retro styles influenced the look, but the features were fueled by one core objective--create a cupsole performance shoe unlike any that have come before."

They added:

"Rubber pods jut through the upper for visible durability. For optimum boardfeel, an innovative coring system puts you closer to the board, and distributes impact protection beyond the sockliner. Finished with a herringbone outsole for maximum traction, giving you the best grip--straight out the box."

From the all-new upper to the updated sole, the Converse AS-1 Pro offers the perfect blend of performance, style, and comfort.

