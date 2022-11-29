Hwang Min-hyun, a South Korean actor and singer, is reportedly set to co-star in the new Mystery Romance drama Useless Lies with actress Kim So-hyun. PLEDIS Entertainment, the actor's agency, confirmed on November 28 that he will appear in the new drama, which is set to premiere in 2023.
Previously, actress Kim So-hyun was confirmed to play the female lead in the upcoming drama Useless Lies. The actress will play the role of Mok Sol-hee, while Hwang Min-hyun will play Kim Do-ha.
The drama Useless Lies will feature the unusual and intertwined destinies of Kim Do-ha and Mok Sol-hee.
Hwang Min-hyun’s character Kim Do-ha wants to 'live again' after meeting Mok Sol-hee
The title of the drama Useless Lies accurately describes the plot. Kim So-hyun's character Mok Sol-hee in the drama has the supernatural ability to hear lies. When she meets a murder suspect named Kim Do-ha, whom no one believes, she realizes right away that he is innocent due to her ability to detect and hear lies.
Hwang Min-hyun will play Kim Do-ha, a man falsely accused of murder, in the drama. He was once one of South Korea's most well-known and successful songwriters and music producers, but following the unfortunate incident, he just wishes to withdraw himself from society.
However, everything changes when Kim Do-ha meets Mok Sol-hee, and both characters begin to fall for each other. Finally, as the two get closer, Kim Do-ha regains his will to live.
Hwang Min-hyun recently starred in dramas such as Live On and Alchemy of Souls and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the Alchemy of Souls season 2.
Kim So-hyun has appeared in a number of successful dramas, including Love Alarm, River Where the Moon Rises, Radio Romance, and many others. She is currently filming her upcoming drama Is It Fate? alongside actor Chae Jong-hyeop.
Fans are happy with Hwang Min-hyun’s upcoming drama
Fans are ecstatic about the fact that it will be the actor’s third drama as the lead. They are also thrilled with the pair's sizzling chemistry and can't wait to see them together.
Fans hope that the actors' characters will be neighbors so that they can witness some entertaining squabbles.
Over-enthusiastic fans are already calling them the hyunhyun couple.
In related news, both actors have been announced as presenters at the 2022 MAMA Awards, which will be held in Japan from November 29 to November 30, 2022.