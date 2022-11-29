Hwang Min-hyun, a South Korean actor and singer, is reportedly set to co-star in the new Mystery Romance drama Useless Lies with actress Kim So-hyun. PLEDIS Entertainment, the actor's agency, confirmed on November 28 that he will appear in the new drama, which is set to premiere in 2023.

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Broadcast in 2023. #HwangMinHyun confirmed to lead drama < #UselessLies > along with #KimSoHyun , he will act as #KimDoHa who is the most popular composer and producer in Korea, but was suspected of murder in the past and lives with hiding his existence.Broadcast in 2023. #HwangMinHyun confirmed to lead drama <#UselessLies> along with #KimSoHyun, he will act as #KimDoHa who is the most popular composer and producer in Korea, but was suspected of murder in the past and lives with hiding his existence.Broadcast in 2023. https://t.co/N06TeJuIz8

Previously, actress Kim So-hyun was confirmed to play the female lead in the upcoming drama Useless Lies. The actress will play the role of Mok Sol-hee, while Hwang Min-hyun will play Kim Do-ha.

The drama Useless Lies will feature the unusual and intertwined destinies of Kim Do-ha and Mok Sol-hee.

Hwang Min-hyun’s character Kim Do-ha wants to 'live again' after meeting Mok Sol-hee

The title of the drama Useless Lies accurately describes the plot. Kim So-hyun's character Mok Sol-hee in the drama has the supernatural ability to hear lies. When she meets a murder suspect named Kim Do-ha, whom no one believes, she realizes right away that he is innocent due to her ability to detect and hear lies.

Hwang Min-hyun will play Kim Do-ha, a man falsely accused of murder, in the drama. He was once one of South Korea's most well-known and successful songwriters and music producers, but following the unfortunate incident, he just wishes to withdraw himself from society.

However, everything changes when Kim Do-ha meets Mok Sol-hee, and both characters begin to fall for each other. Finally, as the two get closer, Kim Do-ha regains his will to live.

Hwang Min-hyun recently starred in dramas such as Live On and Alchemy of Souls and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in the Alchemy of Souls season 2.

Kim So-hyun has appeared in a number of successful dramas, including Love Alarm, River Where the Moon Rises, Radio Romance, and many others. She is currently filming her upcoming drama Is It Fate? alongside actor Chae Jong-hyeop.

Fans are happy with Hwang Min-hyun’s upcoming drama

Fans are ecstatic about the fact that it will be the actor’s third drama as the lead. They are also thrilled with the pair's sizzling chemistry and can't wait to see them together.

Bia 🐰🐧 @mingipath I still remember when they announced Minhyun was casted as the male lead on Live On now he’s confirmed to star in his third drama 🥺 I’m sooo proud of you Hwang Minhyun!

I still remember when they announced Minhyun was casted as the male lead on Live On now he’s confirmed to star in his third drama 🥺 I’m sooo proud of you Hwang Minhyun! https://t.co/z1Dxx6uwzC

Fans hope that the actors' characters will be neighbors so that they can witness some entertaining squabbles.

KSH’s Girl 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🐟🐠🦀🐙🐬🐳 @Darkinlantern



Looks like the characters are neighbors. It's going to be fun seeing her slowly brighten up his world. Sounds like Beauty & the Beast 🥰



#KimSoHyun #HwangMinHyun It's confirmed, they will work together 🥳Looks like the characters are neighbors. It's going to be fun seeing her slowly brighten up his world. Sounds like Beauty & the Beast 🥰 It's confirmed, they will work together 🥳🎊Looks like the characters are neighbors. It's going to be fun seeing her slowly brighten up his world. Sounds like Beauty & the Beast 🥰 #KimSoHyun #HwangMinHyun https://t.co/psSomgfV5Q

nini @mudeokie

i’m so ready for kim do-ha and mok sol-hee now it’s finally confirmed #HwangMinHyun #KimSoHyun will be the leads of #UselessLies (pretends to be shockedi’m so ready for kim do-ha and mok sol-hee now it’s finally confirmed #HwangMinHyun & #KimSoHyun will be the leads of #UselessLies (pretends to be shocked i’m so ready for kim do-ha and mok sol-hee https://t.co/m3L8FjMO5q

Over-enthusiastic fans are already calling them the hyunhyun couple.

In related news, both actors have been announced as presenters at the 2022 MAMA Awards, which will be held in Japan from November 29 to November 30, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes