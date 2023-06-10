What time will Adidas Stan Smith CS "Dark Blue" shoes drop? Release date, price, and more details explored 

German athletic wear company Adidas is preparing for the arrival of yet another fresh take on its globally renowned Adidas Stan Smith silhouette. For the newest update, the brand took an unconventional approach and dressed the shoe in a blue suede ensemble, rather than white leather panels.

The upcoming Adidas Stan Smith CS "Dark Blue" shoes are all set to enter the footwear market on June 15, 2023, at 7 am GMT. These low-top shoes will be offered with a selling price label of $100 USD for each pair. Curious buyers can easily avail these pairs from the online as well as offline locations of Adidas and its associated retail chains.

Adidas Stan Smith CS shoes are covered in "Dark Blue" suede overlays with white details all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas Stan Smith was originally debuted in 1963 as the brand's first consistent tennis shoe. The shoe's leather exterior set it apart from other prominent tennis shoes of that era, which were mostly made of canvas. The brand titled the shoe after Robert Haillet, an Adidas-sponsored tennis player who served as the shoe's namesake from 1965, until his retirement from playing in 1971.

Adidas took in 27-year-old Stan Smith as a fresh athlete to hang the silhouette's credentials and the brand's ethos on. Smith was ranked number one in the world after sweeping Wimbledon in 1971 and once more in 1972, as well as the US Open that same year.

Adidas and Smith signed a contract in 1973, but the Halliet name stuck. For the subsequent five years, the shoe's tongue carried Stan Smith's image, with the term Haillet inscribed above it. This changed in 1978, when Haillet's surname was dropped and the shoe was renamed the Stan Smith.

The description of the upcoming Stan Smith CS "Dark Blue" shoes on the company’s official website says:

“The adidas Stan Smith shoes continue to boast timeless design while taking on modern colors and variations. This pair reimagines the classic by flipping the look. The leather upper becomes suede, and the cupsole becomes rubber foxing tape while taking on a range of colors. This rework gives the silhouette a playful and easygoing expression. Lace them up to elevate your style, and let the laid-back vibes kick in.”

Take a closer look at the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The archive Stan Smith is a timeless classic that has been modified numerous times. The half-century-old style has recently become more anchored in austere features while exploring adaptability.

The footwear retains its elegant design as well as perforated mid-foot 3-Stripes despite ditching its all-leather top in favour of a clad-suede fabrication. The latest iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Dark Blue/Core White/Gum color palette.

Underfoot, a gradual transformation takes place when the sole unit swaps out the cup sole for rubber foxing tape. Complimenting the textured approach below in a muted cream tone, crisp "Core White" embellishments outfit the embroidered accents as well as logos centered amid the upper's layering of "Dark Blue".

Make a note of the new Adidas Stan Smith CS shoes, which will be available within the next few days. If you don't want to miss out on this arrival, sign up for updates and set reminders on the shoe label's website to be notified as soon as the sneaker drops.

