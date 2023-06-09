Wales Bonner x Adidas Originals Spring/Summer 2023 collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

The German sportswear juggernaut Adidas is gearing up for the launch of its eagerly awaited collaborative assortment, designed in partnership with renowned designer Wales Bonner. The duo has created a wide lineup of fashion items, including apparel and sneaker designs.

On June 9, 2023, the newly designed Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2023 collection will hit the fashion market. The entire collection will be available at adidas.com, the CONFIRMED app, as well as select retailers. Two sneaker designs will be offered under this lineup: the Samba and the SL72 Knit. While the former is marked at $200, the latter will be sold for $180 per pair, respectively.

Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2023 lineup offers stylish apparel and sneaker choices

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner proceed with their expanding collaboration. The principal focus shifts to the Caribbean as the British designer deftly investigates the Trefoil's enduring significance in Jamaican society, traversing a studied suite of reference sites.

The latest gender-diverse assortment elevates material configurations and color palettes to recreate vintage designs. Drawing inspiration from the country's breathtaking scenery and environment, the collection includes a matching bright teal nylon tracksuit, a signature tracksuit in advanced knit creation, a striking silver anorak with complementing shorts, and the first appearance of a Jamaican icon in the shape of a Harrington jacket as well as a flared trouser set.

A toweling top and shorts combination, knit geometric patten with rolled neck, knitwear sweater vest, tonal sweater sweatpant set, and two vivid short-sleeve cotton t-shirts are all noteworthy apparel items of the duo’s latest collection.

On the other hand, Wales Bonner reimagines two classic Adidas staples in the sneaker portfolio. The incredibly popular WB Samba comes in two contrasting makeups, one in a neutral color palette with a nubuck top plus leather stripes, the other with a silver leather top with crochet stripes, staying faithful to the collaboration's tradition of heightened detailing as well as surprising touches.

Furthermore, the WB SL72 Knit sees the British designer reimagine the iconic Adidas runner with a knitted upper, and it comes in two contrasting hues that pay respect to Jamaican heritage.

The collection of items has been brought to life by a campaign that continues the visual language of prior seasons, offering a joyous tale of people, place, and home, and was shot by photography as well as directorial team Jalan and Jibril Durimel. The stills and short film, evoking an ethereal landscape, bring to life the essence of Jamaica - crossing the country of wood and water for a story rich in emotion and style.

Here's a closer look at some of the apparel items of the latest collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The campaign, stylized by Tom Guinness, an esteemed British talent and long-time associate of Wales Bonner, combines conventional portraiture with dreamlike cinematic images, emphasizing the confluence of geography and cultural identity.

The images center on the deep links between environments, nature, and people, creating an expressive emotion of liberty, community, and unity.

Grace Wales Bonner founded the label in 2014

Wales Bonner puts forward a new concept of cultural richness that combines European tradition with an Afro-Atlantic attitude.

Grace Wales Bonner founded the label after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2014. The label is shaped by extensive cultural research and encompasses a variety of perspectives. Wales Bonner's passionate tailoring began as a menswear line and quickly advanced to womenswear.

Grace Wales Bonner has won many accolades, including Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards (2015), the LVMH Young Designer Prize (2016), the British Fashion Council/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund (2019), CFDA International Men's Designer of the Year (2021), and Independent British Brand at the Fashion Awards (2022).

