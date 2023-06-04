Puma x AC Milan 2023/24 AC Milan Home kit: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

German sportswear giant Puma has reunited with Italian football club AC Milan to give it a 2023/24 season home kit. The striking new AC Milan Home kit for the 2023/24 season is designed inspired by the Milan city and the "unstoppable spirit of its people."

The new AC Milan Home jersey comes clad in the traditional Red and Black stripes, which reinterprets the symbol of the Rossoneri brand, which was a part of what made the football club popular among sports fans around the world.

The 2023/24 AC Milan home jersey kit can be availed currently via the official e-commerce site and select stores of Puma and AC Milan. The jersey was launched on June 1, 2023, and continues to be available in multiple sizes for fans.

More about the newly launched Puma x AC Milan 2023/24 home kit, which celebrates the city of Milan

The newly launched Puma x AC Milan 2023/24 AC Milan Home kit celebrates the City of Milan (Image via Puma)

The latest home kit revealed by Puma has been designed in an innovative pattern, which introduces a repeat tonal graphic that celebrates the vibrant energy of Milan. The pattern further gives a nod to the enduring legacy of the club and its central role within an evolving community.

The red and black stripes are designed in a unique pattern, so they create a repeated ‘M’ visual in the center of the jersey. The tonal stripes further represent city of Milan and the progressive thinking of the club. The jersey comes featured with a clean black V-neck collar, as well as black sleeve cuffs and trims. A bold branding is added with ‘AC MILAN’ lettering at the back of the neck.

To accompany the launch of the Home kit, PUMA and AC Milan unveiled a new video featuring men's team members Davide Calabria, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão, Mike Maignan Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, and Charles De Ketelaere, along with AC women’s team players Kosovare Asllani and Nesrien Bahlouli.

The video highlights the most prominent element of the new jersey is the ‘M,’ that can serve as a link between the club and the city. Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer at AC Milan, commented upon the jersey, stating:

"The Rossoneri jersey has always been the emblem of the DNA of our Club and of our fans. A symbol of passion capable of going beyond the playing field, expressing a sense of belonging and style on the pitch, in the stands, and in the lives of all the fans, transcending into a lifestyle icon."

He further continued:

"Today, more than ever, with the launch of this new Home kit, we reaffirm our bond with the city of Milan, celebrating its vibrant energy and the attitude of its citizens, who embody the innovative and progressive spirit of this fantastic city.”

Marco Mueller, PUMA Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel, also commented upon the jersey:

"We are incredibly proud of our partnership with AC Milan and the kit for the upcoming season. The design is reflective of PUMA’s mission to forever evolve sportswear, and it embodies AC Milan’s progressive spirit. This jersey is more than a kit; it’s a symbol of unity and forward momentum for the team, the city, and its loyal supporters."

The new jersey comes engineered with ULTRAWEAVE fabric and boasts a structured, 4-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction. The dryCELL technology integrated into the fabric is designed to keep bodies free from sweat.

The jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials as a sustainable step towards a better future.

