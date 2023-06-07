Nike LeBron Witness 7 TB Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike LeBron Witness 7 TB Collection is a limited-edition sneaker that comes in team-specific colors such as red, blue, purple, and black. The collection is intended to appeal to a variety of tastes and styles while also celebrating the diversity and unity of basketball teams.

The Nike LeBron Witness 7 basketball sneaker is lightweight and supportive, ideal for athletes looking to emulate the renowned LeBron James. An extended Max Air padding system offers sensitive and supportive shock absorption, while a mesh top with confinement cables ensures a snug yet secure fit. Along with a tough rubber outsole that is suitable for outdoor courts, the shoe also features a stylish design that displays LeBron's personality.

The complete lineup is set to be released sometime later in the coming weeks of 2023. All the colorways will be offered at a suggested retail price of $105 per pair.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron Witness 7 TB collection will offer six distinct colorways

Here's a closer look at the three colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Behind Michael Jordan, Lakers superstar LeBron James owns the largest collection of his trademark footwear under the Swoosh partnership. Since collaborating in 2003, the two have released a slew of hoop sneaker designs, each one better than the last.

In addition to many Nike LeBron numbered silhouettes, the Swoosh label has also launched its LeBron Witness line, the most recent model of which arrived earlier in 2022.

LeBron's skills need a framework that will allow him to harness all that great power throughout his illustrious career. Nike created the Nike LeBron Witness 7, its lightest LeBron model, to help players stay ahead of the competition when the game is at the finish line.

The Nike LeBron Witness 7 TB Pack is the most recent edition of the Nike LeBron Witness collection, which began in 2016 as an affordable alternative to the Nike LeBron trademark brand. The series' goal is to provide players with superior functionality and ease while watching LeBron James' prowess on the court. The series has evolved, introducing novel innovations and capabilities that improve the practicality and appeal of the shoe.

Over the twenty years of their bond, Nike and LeBron have collaborated on numerous products and campaigns that showcase LeBron's skills, achievements, and influence in the basketball world and beyond.

The partnership has also been mutually beneficial, as Nike has helped LeBron grow his brand and legacy, while LeBron has helped Nike increase its sales and reputation in the sports industry.

Take a closer look at the other three colorways of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Keep an eye out for the new Nike LeBron Witness 7 TB collection that will be available in the next few weeks. For those interested in copping these shoes, you can easily subscribe to Nike's official website for timely alerts on the upcoming new colorways of pocket-friendly shoes.

In addition to these Witness 7 shoes, the Swoosh debuted the twentieth signature silhouette, Nike LeBron 20, of LeBron James in 2022. And ever since its introduction, the shoe label has dropped various interesting colorways of the LeBron 20 sneaker design. Each pair of shoes costs an average of $200 USD, and they are offered by some of Nike Basketball's retail partners as well as its online sites.

