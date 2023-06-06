5 best "Blue" Nike Dunks dropping in 2023

When it comes to Nike Dunk, the rise in popularity of vintage-style sneakers known as "retro sneakers" is not to be overlooked. The Nike Dunk, owing to its throwback aesthetic, has become increasingly popular. Sneaker fans and collectors appreciate the classic look and feel of the Dunk, leading to the surge in demand for the shoe's initial releases as well as its newer iterations.

The Nike Dunk variation comes in different colors, ranging from subtle and traditional to colorful and bright. Further adding to their allure is that they come in various styles, making it possible for anybody to choose a pair that complements their fashion and tastes.

One of the most underrated colorways of the Nike Dunk is blue. This color scheme is well-liked among sneakerheads. Keeping this in mind, the Swoosh brand is all set to introduce some of the best blue Nike Dunk sneakers for sneaker lovers this June.

Nike Dunk Low "Jade Ice" and four other blue Nike sneakers set to release in 2023

1) Nike Dunk Premium "University Blue"

snkrsdallas214 @snkrsdallas214 Nike Dunk Low Premium ‘University Blue’ Features a Topographic Pattern ift.tt/AfIBjck Nike Dunk Low Premium ‘University Blue’ Features a Topographic Pattern ift.tt/AfIBjck https://t.co/5QzAQGnmdP

Throughout the past few years, the Beaverton company has carefully classed the Dunk Low as one of the most recurring offers from The Swooshes' lifestyle archives. Known for capitalizing on its appeal, the low-top sneaker that has become synonymous with the summer season was recently updated with the brand's most distinctive tooling yet, featuring topographical details.

In the same group as designs such as the Air Force 1 and the Blazer, the Peter Moore design has been pushed beyond the clad-leather limitations it typically offers. Now, it features a light blue terry cloth fabric that imitates the lines of uneven terrain with a sequence of soft and etched-out underlays cast across the vamp, the quarter, and the shoe's collar. To add more versatility to the tonal color blocking, a marbled finish is applied to the mid-foot Swoosh, along with the parallel tongue and heel tabs.

The surrounding smooth leather overlays render a clad alternative in "University Blue" above, while the parallel tongue and heel tabs feature the same finish. Underfoot, the high-end ensemble is finished off with the brand's signature tooling, which consists of a clean white midsole and the brand's classic tread underneath.

The Dunk Premium "University Blue" will be available for $150 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites in June.

2) April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks bit.ly/3ZPAvne Detailed Look at the April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low Detailed Look at the April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low 💠 bit.ly/3ZPAvne https://t.co/28w5JmZp7r

Shane O'Neill, an SB rider who has been a part of the sub-labels roster since he was fourteen years old, is the man in charge of April Skateboards, formally established in 2019, less than a year after O'Neill parted ways with Primitive. April Skateboards is a sub-label of Primitive. And even though the imprint is in its infancy, Nike SB couldn't help but encourage one of their own by gifting the board firmly with a pair of collaborative Nike Dunk Lows as soon as possible.

At first glance, the April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low brings to mind other shoe collaborations that have been released in the past, specifically the Diamond Supply x Nike SB Dunk Low "Tiffany" and the Air Jordan 1 "Turbo Green." However, while the former imparts its glossy silver Swoosh, the latter features suede overlays that have been shredded almost exactly 1:1. In other aspects, the pair does come into its own.

The April Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk Low is available for $150 at the official Nike and other select retail sites.

3) Nike SB Dunks x Born x Raised

Nike and its SB label have big ambitions for 2023, with many exciting shoe collaborations scheduled for release. A two-pack with Run the Jewels and a partnership with Jarritos, a Mexican soft drink business, are on the way, and now the Swoosh division is branching out with a Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low.

The original SB model is given a modern makeover by the LA-based streetwear label in a clean white and blue color scheme, with white on the tongues, quarter panels, and toe boxes and blue on the overlays. Crosses replace the traditional dots on the toe boxes, and holographic heel panels and an updated "Born SB" logo round out the upgrades. In addition, Born x Raised uses the slogan "One Block at a Time" on its footwear's tongue labels and toe caps.

The Nike SB Dunks x Born x Raised will be available for $130 at the official Nike retail site and another select retail site.

4) Nike Dunk Low "Jade Ice"

The widespread acclaim for the Dunk Low should come as no surprise. However, the Swoosh has revamped the design from 38 years ago to appeal to today's trendy youth. In addition, the Oregon-based firm has recently released the Dunk Low Twist in "Jade Ice" flavor.

The top is a mishmash of panels, with smooth leather serving as a backdrop. Everything from the toe box to the heel is animated by a "Jade Ice" tone that contrasts with the "Summit White." A semi-opaque plastic bumper protects the toe and the area around the heel. The TPU part of Moore's Dunks makes them unique from the original and gives them a twist.

Additionally, the basketball shoe from the 1980s has been updated further with an increased logo on the top of the tongue and plastic swooshes on the sidewalls. The Nike Dunk Low Twist is unlike other women's-specific iterations because it has a traditional sole.

The Nike Dunk Low "Jade Ice" is available for $150 at the official Nike site and select retail sites.

5) Nike Dunk Low WMNS "Blue Suede"

SNKR_TWITR @snkr_twitr

WMNS Nike Dunk Low 'Blue Suede'



Shop ->



Last 3 sizes on Feature

Shop -> AD: Sizes 5 - 8 on SSENSEWMNS Nike Dunk Low 'Blue Suede'Shop -> bit.ly/3IzPDPF Last 3 sizes on FeatureShop -> bit.ly/3Mi5QKt AD: Sizes 5 - 8 on SSENSEWMNS Nike Dunk Low 'Blue Suede' Shop -> bit.ly/3IzPDPFLast 3 sizes on Feature Shop -> bit.ly/3Mi5QKt https://t.co/rFDeAjxwBs

This spring, the Nike Dunk Low will be released in a brand-new "Blue Suede" hue. This colorway is intended to be somewhat evocative of the iconic Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson. In general, the low-top is distinguished by its full suede construction, which has a light tan upper and an eye-catching shade of Royal Blue gracing its overlays. The shoe also features a tongue with the brand name imprinted on it.

Last but not least, the profile is finished off with obsidian accents that are incorporated into the leather Swooshes and heels, followed by a sail midsole and a blue rubber outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low WMNS "Blue Suede" will be available on June 13 for $130.

The sneaker world is as colorful as any sneakerhead can imagine, especially when it comes to Nike. These five blue Nike Dunk sneakers are just an example of many!

Poll : 0 votes