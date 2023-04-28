Nike SB Dunk Low "Mystic Red" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is continuing to launch brand-new makeovers of its classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023. This time, the label is giving the Dunk's skateboarding iteration, the SB Dunk Low, a "Mystic Red" makeover.

Nike has kept the first half of the year Dunk-centric and will continue to release a myriad of makeovers of it. The label has already given a sneak peek into its upcoming catalogue. The latest to be revealed is the "Mystic Red" makeover, which will be added to its already vast upcoming Dunk catalogue.

The makeover of silhouette is kept simple and attractive for skateboarders. A release date of the SB Dunk Low "Mystic Red" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Mystic Red" sneakers

Upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Mystic Red" sneakers come constructed out of a full hairy suede material. (Image via Sportskeeda)

A brainchild of the legendary Peter Moore, the Dunk sneaker model was launched by the swoosh label in 1985. The design gained instant popularity in the sneaker market, and experts could recognize the potential of the sneaker model, as it could be clad in various color-blocking schemes and patterns.

While the model was originally introduced as a basketball silhouette, it gradually gained interest from other communities, including lifestyle and skating. The skating community debuted its now-loved SB Dunk sneakers in 2002. The swoosh label's site introduces the iconic SB Dunk shoe model as follows:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

It adds:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

In 2023, the swoosh label's skateboarding division has been most active with the Dunk sneaker model. The label is also collaborating with multiple other labels, including Yuto Horigome, Jarritos, April Skateboards and Crenshaw Skate Club, all of which will dress up the SB Dunk sneaker model.

The latest SB Dunk Low "Mystic Red" is a part of general releases and comes clad in a basic yet eye-catching makeover. The shoes come clad in a "Mystic Red/ Emerald Rise/ Rosewood/ Rugged Orange" color scheme. The upper of the sneakers is constructed in hairy suede upper.

A touch of mesh material is added on the inner lining and tongues. The base of the shoe is clad in mystic red hue, which contrasts with the turquoise details, accentuated on the insole branding, swooshes, tongue branding and "NIKE" embroidery on the heel tabs.

Another hue is added into the mix with deep burgundy rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to release in the coming months via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in men's sizes. The shoe will be accompanied by extra laces and will retail at a price of $110.

Poll : 0 votes