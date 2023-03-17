Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk sneaker collab: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is collaborating with Tokyo-based skateboarder Yuto Horigome to launch a new makeover and design upon the beloved SB Dunk sneaker model. One of the most elite skateboarders, the Japanese athlete has skated throughout his life and his latest collaboration will be serving exactly what every skater requires in his shoe.

The pair will be opting for comfort with a minimalistic style, which lets the audience focus on your tricks and skateboard along with other subtle details, which will be unique to the makeover.

An official release date for the Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk collaborative sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlet Sneaker News and Hypebeats, the pair will be released via Nike SB, SNKRS, and select skate shops in the upcoming months very soon.

More about the upcoming Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk collaborative sneakers, which feature a neutral makeover

The upcoming Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk collaborative sneakers feature a neutral makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model was launched as a basketball silhouette in 1985 and subsequently rose in popularity as it attracted many players, consumers, as well as collaborative labels. It was designed by the swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore as a basketball sneaker, and later became part of a much wider community, including lifestyle and skateboarding sub-labels.

The model instantly became famous and one of the most desired sneakers of all time. It has been reiterated in many silhouettes, including low-top, mid-top, high-top, Remastered, and the SB Dunk, the latter of which was introduced by the swoosh label's skateboarding sub-label in 2002.

The official swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The SB Dunk Low is now being given a makeover by the most elite skateboarder Yuto Horigome, who won the gold medal in skateboarding at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. For this project, the elite skateboarder chose a neutral makeover for the kicks.

White hue dressed tongues, quarter panels, and a perforated toe box in a leather base are the essential features of this model. A neutral gray hue is added upon the suede overlays placed upon the toe region, lacing system, and heel counters, all of which are constructed with suede materials.

Another gray hue is added upon the swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral profiles. Pops of brown are added upon the collar and rubber outsoles and lastly, touches of pink are added upon the heel tabs and outsole branding. Signature cross feather logos of the skateboarder are applied upon the tongues' insides, sockliners, and lateral heels.

The skater’s moniker is added under the tongue’s Nike SB branding upon tongues. The collaborative Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk sneakers are rumored to drop in the coming months via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The official release date and price information is yet to be announced by the swoosh label.

