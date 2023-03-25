Nike Dunk Low Twist "Jade Ice" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has maintained its number one position in 2023 after a successful 2022. The brand has had a successful year so far, releasing iconic makeovers of its classic sneaker models and updating the technological aspects by introducing brand-new silhouettes.

Nike has releasing new sneaker models such as Jordan 23/7, Ja 1, Tatum 1, Air Max 270 Go to its catalog. Other than introducing new models and concentrating on technological development, the label has also given a central attention to Dunk sneaker model. Nike has expanded its Dunk sneaker catalog with multiple makeovers on the sneaker model and its iterations.

The latest makeover to be added to the list is the Dunk Low Twist in "Jade Ice" makeover, which features cool blue-themed hues. The Dunk Low Twist "Jade Ice" sneakers hasn't received an official release date by the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers soon in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low Twist "Jade Ice" sneakers

The swoosh label launched the Dunk sneaker model as basketball shoes in 1985. The Dunk silhouette was originally a brainchild of swoosh label's legendary veteran Peter Moore.

It was quick to ahieve global popularity among sneakerheads and customers due to its clean construct, unique look and potential of being customized in numerous color schemes. The site introduces the sneaker:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The model has been reimagined in various materials and in many iterations including - Remastered, Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top, Low-Top and Twist. The latter model is a women's exclusive silhouette.

The Dunk Low 'Twist' sneakers now come clad in a "Jade Ice" makeover, which is clad in a "Summit White/Jade Ice" color scheme. The pairs' upper is kept fresh, as the women's exclusive model comes clad in a "Jade Ice" hue. The DNA of the OG Dunk Low is maintained with the construct of the shoe.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of smooth leather material, which sets the stage for multiple panels across the upper. The base of the shoe is clad in summit white hue, which contrasts with the "Jade Ice" overlays. The Jade Ice hue is accentuated on the toe boxes, lacing system, ankle collars and heel counters.

A plastic material bumper is added on the forefoot and lower heel in a semi-translucent material. A TPU component is also added to the sneakers to provide a twist. Distinct plastic swooshes are clad in jade ice hue and placed on the sidewalls to modernize the design.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and "Jade Ice" rubber outsoles. The pair is rumored to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike at a retail price of $120.

